Mumbai News: Fire Brigade Launches City-Wide Fire Safety Awareness Campaign With Special Mobile Vehicle

Mumbai, Dec 16: In the wake of major fire incidents reported at several locations over the past few months, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has launched a citywide fire safety awareness campaign using a specially designed vehicle.

The vehicle will visit schools, hospitals, shopping malls, industrial and commercial establishments, as well as densely populated localities across Mumbai to educate citizens on fire prevention, safety measures, and emergency response.

Electrical Short-Circuits Major Cause Of Fires In Mumbai

The MFB handles 4,500–5,000 fire cases annually, most of them caused by electrical short circuits and LPG cylinder explosions, with nearly 60 per cent linked to faulty wiring.

To reduce such incidents, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is enforcing preventive measures, including mandatory electrical audits, and has conducted awareness campaigns on gas cylinder safety.

Special Inspection Drive Launched After Goa Fire Incident

Following the recent Goa resto-pub fire and ahead of New Year celebrations, the MFB launched a special inspection drive from December 22 to 28 across hotels, commercial establishments and residential buildings. Officials warned that violations of fire safety norms would invite action under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006.

Campaign To Educate Citizens On Emergency Response And Evacuation

As part of the awareness campaign, the MFB will educate citizens on fire precautions, appropriate response during emergencies, seeking assistance, use of firefighting equipment, and safe evacuation methods, an official said. The initiative aims to foster a culture of safety and reduce disaster risks.

Civic Body Stresses Need For Citizen Preparedness

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi said, “Direct engagement with citizens for fire safety awareness and basic rescue training is essential. The fire safety awareness vehicle will visit various areas to deliver this message effectively. In densely populated and rapidly growing cities like Mumbai, fires can escalate quickly, making citizen awareness and preparedness crucial.”

Features Of Special Fire Safety Awareness Vehicle

• Citizens will be shown different types of fire extinguishers, their proper use, and precautions to be taken while extinguishing fires.

• Information will be provided on building fire safety systems such as fire alarms, sprinklers, hydrant lines, emergency exits and refuge areas, including their design and usage.

• Guidance will be given on ensuring personal and public safety before attempting to control a fire, handling smoke, and taking urgent measures such as switching off electricity.

• Citizens will be taught, in simple language, how to contact the fire brigade during emergencies, what information to provide, the importance of sharing the exact location, and how to quickly assess the situation to ensure an effective response.

