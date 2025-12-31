BMC Elections 2026: Rebellion Sweeps Political Parties Ahead Of Municipal Polls; BJP Faces Major Internal Revolt In Mumbai On Last Day Of Nominations

Rebellion Sweeps Political Parties Ahead Of Municipal Polls; BJP Faces Major Internal Revolt In Mumbai On Last Day Of Nominations |

Mumbai: As Maharashtra heads into crucial municipal corporation elections, almost all political parties are witnessing a wave of rebellion and internal unrest. Loyal party workers have expressed strong resentment after being sidelined, while so-called “outsider” and turncoat leaders have been given preference, triggering widespread anger across regions.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and UBT Shivsena in particular, are facing severe backlash for what party insiders describe as a “red-carpet welcome” for imported candidates, even those with controversial backgrounds. This has left long-time loyalists feeling betrayed, resulting in open revolts across Mumbai and other cities.

In Mumbai’s Chembur area, discontent within the BJP has reached a flashpoint. Party workers have raised the banner of rebellion after tickets were allotted to recently inducted leaders, ignoring senior and loyal functionaries.

In Ward No. 155 at Chembur, the BJP’s decision to field former Shiv Sena corporator Shrikant Shetye—who joined the party barely two days ago—has triggered a revolt. Former corporators Jayshree Kharat, Harsh Salve and Shashikala Kamble have filed nominations as independent candidates, turning the contest into a multi-cornered fight.

In a significant setback for the BJP, Mumbai BJP vice-president Kamalakar Dalvi has rebelled against the party’s official candidate Harshita Narvekar in Ward No. 225 of the Colaba Assembly segment. With Shiv Sena’s Sujata Sanap already in the fray, Dalvi’s rebellion is expected to divide BJP votes and complicate Narvekar’s electoral prospects.

In Goregaon, BJP general secretary Sandeep Jadhav resigned from his post after being denied a ticket from Ward No. 54. Protesting the party’s decision to field another candidate, Jadhav has entered the race as an independent, adding to the BJP’s troubles in the western suburbs.

In Ghatkopar’s Ward No. 29, resentment erupted after BJP allotted a ticket to former Shiv Sena corporator Ashwini Mate, who had recently joined the party. In response, Surekha Gawli—wife of former BJP corporator Suryakant Gawli—and Malti Patil, wife of BJP functionary Prakash Patil, filed independent nominations.

Differences had emerged between Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) leaders Anil Parab and MLA Varun Sardesai over Ward No. 95 Bandra east. Both leaders had strongly lobbied with party chief Uddhav Thackeray in support of their respective candidates. However, Uddhav Thackeray reportedly favoured the candidate backed by Varun Sardesai, leading to speculation that Anil Parab was upset with the decision. There were even discussions that Parab had left Matoshree in displeasure, though Varun Sardesai later clarified the situation and dismissed the rumours. Now, Chandrashekhar Vaingankar, the candidate strongly backed by Anil Parab, has filed his nomination as an independent candidate from the same ward, openly rebelling against the party decision. Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) has officially fielded Harish Shastri from Ward No. 95.

With Vaingankar entering the fray as a rebel, political circles are keenly watching whether he will emerge victorious, whether the official candidate Harish Shastri will secure the seat, or whether the party leadership will succeed in persuading Vaingankar to withdraw his nomination.

Shinde Sena Faces Protests, Black Flags Shown

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is also facing internal dissent. Party MLA Prakash Surve was shown black flags by angry Shiv Sainiks after Ward No. 3 Magathane vidhan sabha constituency was ceded to the BJP as part of alliance arrangements. Protesters alleged that despite prior assurances to Shiv Sena worker Prakash Pujari, the ward was ultimately handed over to BJP leader Pravin Darekar’s brother, Prakash Darekar.

With barely an hour left for filing nominations, tension flared in the Magathane Assembly segment as Shinde Sena workers accused party leadership of imposing an external candidate while ignoring grassroots workers like Pujari. Branch head Prakash Pujari and his supporters staged protests, raising slogans against MLA Prakash Surve and the BJP-backed candidate.

Protesters alleged that the ward was sacrificed to secure candidature for Surve’s son in another constituency, a claim that has further fuelled anger among local workers.

Amid the political turmoil, former MP Rahul Shewale of the Shinde Sena took a notable decision. His wife, Kamini Shewale, withdrew from the BMC election race from Ward No. 142, stating that the decision was taken to give an opportunity to grassroots party workers.

