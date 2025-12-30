BMC Elections 2026: Akshata Tendulkar Declines Shiv Sena Offer, Stays Loyal To BJP

Akshata Tendulkar of the BJP stood out on Tuesday as a symbol of political integrity. She has been active in the BJP in Dadar (West) area.
She was popular since she openly confronted illegal hawkers. The general expectation was that the BJP will field her.
Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Congress Says 'Together, We Shall Win!' As It Releases 2nd List of 56...
However, the BJP surrendered the seat (Ward No. 192) to the Shiv Sena (Shinde). Quick to recognise her potential , Shiv Sena (Shinde) offered Akshata a ticket. But, she politely declined stating that she cannot disassociate herself from the BJP. Indications are that the BJP may include her in the nominated category after the polls.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/
FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Rebellion Sweeps Political Parties Ahead Of Municipal Polls; BJP Faces Major Internal Revolt In Mumbai On Last Day Of Nominations
Bangladesh-Linked Jihadi Module Busted, 11 Arrested In Multi-state Crackdown
Karnataka Govt Makes U-Turn On Kogilu Demolitions, DCM DK Shivakumar Says No ‘Appeasement’ Or Free Land For Encroachers
BMC Elections 2026: Youth Leader Resigns From Congress, Accuses Party Of Ignoring Shia Community’s Claim To Govandi Seat