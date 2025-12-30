 BMC Elections 2026: Akshata Tendulkar Declines Shiv Sena Offer, Stays Loyal To BJP
Akshata Tendulkar, a BJP activist from Dadar (West), earned praise for confronting illegal hawkers. Despite expectations, BJP ceded her ward to Shiv Sena (Shinde). She declined a Shiv Sena ticket, citing loyalty to BJP, which may later nominate her after elections.

Akshata Tendulkar of the BJP stood out on Tuesday as a symbol of political integrity. She has been active in the BJP in Dadar (West) area.

She was popular since she openly confronted illegal hawkers. The general expectation was that the BJP will field her.

However, the BJP surrendered the seat (Ward No. 192) to the Shiv Sena (Shinde). Quick to recognise her potential , Shiv Sena (Shinde) offered Akshata a ticket. But, she politely declined stating that she cannot disassociate herself from the BJP. Indications are that the BJP may include her in the nominated category after the polls.

