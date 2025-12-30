Russian Artist Nikas Safronov Unveils ‘Dream Vision’ At NGMA Mumbai |

Mumbai: People’s Artist of the Russian Federation, Nikas Safronov, unveiled his two-week-long art exhibition titled ‘Dream Vision’ at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Mumbai onj Monday.

After an impressive reception in New Delhi, the Mumbai edition of Safronov’s exhibition presents 45 works tracing key phases of his artistic journey, including classical painting, symbolism, landscapes, and his signature ‘Dream Vision’ style, said NGMA in a statement. Conceived as a non-commercial, open-for-all cultural initiative, the exhibition offers viewers a reflective and immersive artistic experience, the statement added.

'People's Artist of the Russian Federation' is an honorary and the highest title awarded to Russian citizens of the excelling in the performing arts, including music, theatre, dance, cinema, and other fields.

The inauguration brought together diplomats, cultural leaders, and art patrons from multiple nations, including Ivan Fetisov, consul general of the Russian Federation; Donnawit Poolsawat, consul general of Thailand; Aliaksandr Matsukou, consulate general of Belarus; musician Luka Safronov, the artist's son; Steve Pinheiro, vice president, corporate affairs, Reliance Industries Limited; and Shruti Das, deputy curator, along with noted artist Prakash Bal Joshi and theatre personality Dolly Thakore. The evening marked a vibrant celebration of art and culture, with live musical performances, including a stirring piano recital by Luka, which brought a personal and evocative layer to the evening.

NGMA said that the exhibition marks a significant moment of multicultural confluence in the city’s cultural calendar.

Nikas Safronov’s ‘Dream Vision’ will be on display at The National Gallery of Modern Art, Sir Cowasji Jahangir Public Hall, Fort, Mumbai till 15 January, 2026.

