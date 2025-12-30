Dharavi Development Project: Salt Pan Lands Emerge As Key To Mumbai’s Urban Future And Housing Rehabilitation

Salt pan land in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs identified as a key redevelopment zone for rehabilitating Dharavi residents under the Dharavi Development Project | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 30: As Mumbai struggles with severe land scarcity and overcrowded housing, 256 acres of underutilised salt pan land in the eastern suburbs have emerged as a critical component of the Dharavi Development Project, one of the city’s most ambitious urban renewal initiatives.

Spread across Mulund, Bhandup and Kanjur Marg, these lands are being positioned as a solution to rehabilitate more than 56,000 families currently living in unsafe and congested conditions in Dharavi.

Salt Pans Rendered Defunct Due To Infrastructure Changes

Historically, the salt pan lands were used for salt production through controlled flooding of seawater. However, the construction of the Eastern Expressway disrupted the natural inflow of seawater decades ago, rendering the pans defunct.

Officials point out that these lands are man-made, non-functional and lie outside the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), making them legally available for planned development in accordance with existing environmental norms.

Geographic Constraints Drive Need For Vertical Development

According to planners, Mumbai’s geographic limitations—surrounded by the sea on three sides—leave little room for horizontal expansion. Salt pan lands, long unused yet strategically located, represent some of the city’s last large land parcels suitable for organised development.

The state’s Development Plan 2034 has earmarked these areas specifically for affordable housing, reinforcing their role in the city’s long-term growth strategy.

Project Envisions Integrated Urban Transformation

Beyond housing, the project envisions a broader urban transformation. Modern townships with vertical housing, green open spaces, wide roads, metro connectivity and improved drainage systems form the core of the plan.

Key locations such as Kanjur Marg and Mulund offer proximity to the Eastern Expressway, railway stations and proposed Metro Lines 4 and 6, while Bhandup’s central location positions it as a potential self-sustained micro-neighbourhood.

Authorities Address Environmental Concerns

Environmental concerns, including flood risks and soil quality, have been a subject of public debate. Authorities maintain that the salt pans are artificially maintained lands, not natural wetlands or creeks, and that necessary technical safeguards will address high mineral soil content.

Officials Emphasise Legal And Environmental Compliance

Officials emphasise that the project follows strict legal and environmental protocols, countering misinformation with regulatory clarity. As Mumbai seeks sustainable solutions to its housing crisis, the redevelopment of salt pan lands could redefine how the city balances growth, equity and long-term urban resilience.

