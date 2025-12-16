Dharavi Redevelopment Project: ‘Temporary Relocation Needed To Fast-Track Rehab Work,’ Says DRP Chief

Dharavi Redevelopment Project | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 16: Dharavi residents will be shifted to their new homes in a humane and dignified manner, said DRP (Dharavi Redevelopment Project) and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) CEO Dr Mahendra Kalyankar on Tuesday. He was responding to eviction notices served to about 42 residents of Ganesh Nagar/Meghwadi (part of Sector 1 in Dharavi) by the DRP.

Redevelopment a Necessity, Says DRP CEO

Explaining the circumstances behind the notices, Dr Kalyankar said, “The residents of Dharavi have been living in extremely poor and unhygienic conditions for decades. Redevelopment is not a choice but a necessity for them. However, Dharavi is such a densely populated slum that there is hardly any space. So, unless a small number of residents are temporarily shifted, no space can be created to begin construction. Our intent has always been to ensure a smooth and dignified transition from slum to rehab homes for the residents. Yet, in some cases like Ganesh Nagar/Meghwadi, or railway LRP land, some relocation becomes unavoidable. This is being done as per provisions of law.”

Project Aims to Rehabilitate Nearly 10 Lakh Residents

He added that relocating a few thousand residents to transit or rental accommodation cannot overshadow the intent of a smooth transition from slum to new rehab homes for a project that aims to rehabilitate nearly 10 lakh slum residents.

“The DRP will deliver 1.25 lakh homes and benefit lakhs of Dharavikars. Such decisions are part of any large, complex urban regeneration project. Our immediate priority is to open up construction fronts and begin rehab construction work at the earliest,” he said.

Evictions Linked to Sewage Pipeline Work

According to project officials, the hutments of the 42 residents need to be cleared to facilitate the laying of an 1,800-mm diameter sewage pipeline, a vital public utility essential for sanitation and public health.

“To ensure a smooth transition, we are extending full support to these families, including rental assistance and brokerage support,” Dr Kalyankar said.

Rental Assistance Details for Affected Residents

Under the present arrangement:

. Ground-floor residential eligible residents are being paid rent of Rs 18,000 per month, with 12 months’ rent paid in advance at the time of evacuation. After the initial period, monthly rent will be paid directly to the eligible residents.

. Upper-floor residential eligible residents are being paid Rs 15,000 per month, with 12 months’ rent paid in advance at the time of evacuation. Monthly payment will follow thereafter.

. Ground-floor eligible commercial residents are being paid rent at Rs 175 per sq ft of carpet area per month, with 12 months’ rent paid in advance at the time of evacuation, followed by monthly payments.

Annual Rent Escalation and Transit Housing

“We have also ensured that a rental escalation of 5 per cent per annum is provided to all eligible residents, applicable after 12 months from the date of handing over peaceful and vacant possession of the tenements,” Dr Kalyankar said.

Shatabdi Nagar Residents Shifted to MHADA Transit Homes

Referring to recent relocations, he added, “Eligible residents of Shatabdi Nagar are being respectfully shifted to MHADA transit apartments. We remain committed to ensuring that every Dharavikar lives with dignity. These temporary arrangements in the initial phase help us to fast-track the construction and delivery of rehab infrastructure.”

