Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Only 2 Per Cent Tenements Declared Ineligible, Majority Eligible For New Housing

Dharavi Redevelopment Project | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 13: Claims that 80% of Dharavi residents have been declared ineligible so far under the redevelopment project have been found to be false. Official DRP Final Annexure-II data shows that only 75 out of a total 3,518 tenements (approximately 2%) have been declared ineligible so far.

Majority Residents Found Eligible

The figures clearly show that over 57% of residents are already secured under various eligibility categories of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP). Of the total 3,518 tenements, 2,009 (57%) are eligible for housing benefits, out of which 1,178 (33%) qualify for in-situ rehabilitation within Dharavi.

Verification Pending in Several Cases

The data also reveals that around 1,078 (30.6%) tenements are presently under pending status due to incomplete documents or verification underway with various other government agencies. “These cases have not been rejected and will be reviewed once verification is completed,” a DRP official said.

Amenities Structures Counted Separately

Another 330 structures fall under the amenities category, such as toilets, etc.

Officials Deny Misinformation Campaigns

“The data clearly indicates that the majority of residents are becoming eligible under various categories. It is unfortunate that deliberate misinformation campaigns are being used to misguide Dharavikars that large sections of areas like Meghwadi, Azad Nagar, Tilak Nagar and Kamala Raman Nagar have been declared ineligible. We urge residents not to be misled by unverified information or rumours. The project is aimed at housing for all, and the government is fully committed to delivering it,” a DRP official said.

Four-Tier Grievance Redressal System in Place

The official further added that the publication of the final Annexure-II is not the end of the process. “A four-tier grievance redressal system has been put in place to handle complaints. Residents can first approach the Appellate Officer (AO). If they are not satisfied, they can move to the Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC), which consists of senior officials independent of the survey process,” the official said.

Further Appeal Options Available

“If the matter remains unresolved, it can be taken up with the Appellate Committee headed by an Additional Collector, who does not report to the DRP CEO. The final option is the Apex Grievance Redressal Committee (AGRC), a quasi-judicial body created exclusively to fast-track DRP-related cases,” he added.

