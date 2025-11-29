Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Decades-Old Koliwada Issue Resurfaces As Officials Clarify No Encroachment On Fishermen’s Land

The long-standing Koliwada dispute resurfaces as Dharavi redevelopment gains pace, with officials clarifying no encroachment on fishermen’s land | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 29: The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is under scrutiny again. This time, it’s the long-pending Koliwada issue—an unresolved legacy from previous governments—that is creating noise.

Fishermen Community’s Claims Remain Unsettled for Years

For years, successive administrations made little progress on settling the fishermen community’s claims. The dispute lingered without clear documentation, boundaries or rehabilitation plans.

Project Gains Momentum, Bringing Legacy Issues to Forefront

At the same time, the scale and ambition of the Dharavi project have brought unprecedented attention. As survey work accelerates and rehabilitation plans take shape, legacy issues—left unaddressed for decades—are coming into sharper focus.

Opposition Linking Old Koliwada Concerns to New Redevelopment

Project detractors such as Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Anil Desai are attempting to link the old Koliwada concerns to the ongoing redevelopment.

Incidentally, both Shiv Sena and Congress have ruled the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the state government for decades together and have failed to resolve the long-pending issues of the fishermen community.

Government Moves to Include Koliwadas in DCPR 2034

Now, the BJP government has directed officials to include demarcated Koliwadas in Mumbai’s Development Control and Promotion Regulations 2034 (DCPR). The move aims to address fishermen’s concerns.

Officials Say Controversy Predates Dharavi Redevelopment Plan

The project officials say the controversy is misplaced. The Koliwada matter predates the present project. They argue that the redevelopment plan has not triggered the dispute—it has only inherited it. Incidentally, the opposition on Dharavi Koliwada began once the project got steam and with the impending BMC polls.

NMDPL Clarifies Barricades Only Around Government Buildings

NMDPL sources clarify that DRP is only barricading government buildings of BEST, GRP and ONGC. These structures have been officially handed over for redevelopment. Barricades are for safety during ongoing work. There is no encroachment on Koliwada land. In fact, these buildings were part of the Dharavi Notified Area (DNA) since 2018 and there was no opposition till date.

Contractor Says All Legal Processes Followed, Willing to Redevelop Koli Areas

NMDPL sources maintain that the contractor is following all statutory processes and is committed to resolving genuine concerns within the law. An NMDPL spokesperson said: “We are sympathetic to the Koli community’s demands and would gladly offer redevelopment if they wish.”

