Dharavi Redevelopment: Documentation Camp Reaches 18,000+ Hutments In Largest Outreach Drive Yet

The Dharavi documentation camp, jointly anchored by the DRP and

NMDPL (Navbharat Mega Developers Pvt Ltd) , has clocked one of the largest and most synchronised outreach drives in recent months. From Nov 1-15, 2025, teams reached out to more than 18,000 hutments through a structured Information, Education and Communication (IEC) push. A daily deployment of personnel across Sectors 1 to 6 ensured a steady presence on the ground, making this phase the most exhaustive mobilisation effort undertaken so far.

Faster Field Verification, Quicker Resolution of Issues

“Field verification moved faster, minor issues were resolved on the spot, and pending survey cases began closing at a quicker pace. Over 4,500 households with small discrepancies like QC-rejected forms, locked units, partial submissions, or cases where the head of household was unavailable, were mapped and supported through targeted follow-ups, easing the burden on residents,” DRP/SRA CEO Dr. Mahendra Kalyankar said.

8,000+ Awareness Calls Boost Footfalls

On top of this, more than 8000 calls from the NMDPL Call Centre helped spread awareness about the camp and encouraged residents to walk into the camps. “Minor instances of resistance were handled calmly and professionally, creating a more reassuring environment and strengthening community trust,” he added saying “by streamlining processes, strengthening field mobilisation, and addressing resident concerns on the ground, we have been able to accelerate progress. Our focus remains on ensuring that every eligible family benefits from this historic transformation.”

Footfalls Rise as Pending Cases Get Cleared Faster

This scale of outreach is already showing results. Footfall at sector camps, which opened with more than 3,000 visitors in the initial days, has begun to climb steadily. The verification–numbering–D2D cycle is now converting pending cases far more quickly into completed survey entries.

‘Disciplined Execution Laying Groundwork for Smoother Redevelopment’

“The disciplined execution, data-led planning, and a strong field footprint have helped residents with solutions to their pending problems related to documentation etc. The camp has paid the groundwork for a smoother, more responsive, and citizen-focused transformation in the days ahead,” Dr. Kalyankar said.