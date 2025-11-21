Air India Express To Fly Daily From NMIA To Bengaluru, Five Times A Week To Delhi; Twice-Daily Operations From January 2026

Navi Mumbai Airport: Air India Express To Begin Operations On Day One, Launches Flights To Bengaluru And Delhi |

Air India Express will begin flights from the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) from the first day of commercial operations. The airline will operate daily flights to Bengaluru and five weekly flights to Delhi, with both routes set to expand to twice-daily services from January 2026.

Follows Akasa Air and IndiGo Announcements

After Akasa Air and IndiGo released their NMIA schedules, Air India Express among the earliest airlines to confirm operations from the new airport announced its flight schedule on Friday. The airline said it will ramp up operations in phases as the airport becomes operational and demand grows.

Route Timings Announced

According to the airline, the Bengaluru–NMIA flight will depart at 6 am and arrive at 8.10 am, with the return leg departing NMIA at 8.55 am and landing in Bengaluru at 10.50 am.

The Delhi–NMIA service, operating five times a week, will depart Delhi at 11.15 am and reach NMIA at 1.25 pm. The return flight will leave NMIA at 2.05 pm, arriving in Delhi at 4.20 pm.

Airline’s Maharashtra Footprint Expands

With the addition of NMIA routes, Air India Express’ presence in Maharashtra has grown to over 130 weekly flights from Mumbai and over 90 weekly flights from Pune. From December 1, the airline will also launch twice-daily services between Nagpur and Bengaluru.

‘Airport Opens Up Capacity for Mumbai Region’

Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express, said, “We are happy to work with the airport as it opens capacity for Mumbai and its catchment area, putting one of India’s largest transport hubs back on a rapid growth trajectory. We will offer direct connectivity to Bengaluru and New Delhi, and seamless onward connections across AIX and AI networks.”

Network Growth from Bengaluru Strengthened

The new Navi Mumbai services complement the airline’s expanding Bengaluru network. Air India Express recently added flights from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jodhpur and Udaipur, and now operates more than 530 weekly flights from the city. It also launched direct flights from Bengaluru to Bangkok, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh.

New Brand Campaign and Enhanced Cabin Experience

The airline recently unveiled its brand campaign ‘Xplore More, Xpress More,’ encouraging travellers to embrace local cultures and new experiences. It also showcased its upgraded cabin experience on the Boeing 737-8, featuring better seat padding, wider armrests and legroom of 29–38 inches.

Through its ‘Tales of India’ initiative, Air India Express highlights more than 50 indigenous art forms from 25 states, including Maharashtra’s Warli paintings and the state’s iconic Himroo and Paithani weaves.