MNS Leader Amit Thackeray To Visit Nerul Police Station On November 23 Over Statue Unveiling Notice

MNS Leader Amit Thackeray To Visit Nerul Police Station On Sunday Over Statue Unveiling Notice

MNS leader Amit Thackeray will visit Nerul Police Station on Sunday, November 23, to accept a notice issued to him in connection with the alleged unauthorised unveiling of a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Nerul. The visit, initially scheduled for Saturday, was postponed at the request of Navi Mumbai Police, party officials said.

Sachin Kadam, city secretary of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Navi Mumbai, said the police department sought a change in schedule, following which the visit was moved to Sunday morning. “We will share the exact timing shortly,” he added, noting that the party regrets any inconvenience caused.

The notice follows a case registered at Nerul Police Station against Amit Thackeray and around 40 MNS workers for allegedly unveiling the statue without official permission. The charges include violation of prohibitory orders, obstructing government work, and damaging municipal barricades.

According to police, the incident took place around 1:55 pm on November 16 near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Sector 11, Nerul. The statue, located near the Rajiv Gandhi flyover, had been awaiting an official inauguration for several months. Despite this, Thackeray is reported to have unveiled it during a visit to Navi Mumbai for a party event, drawing a large crowd and triggering an impromptu procession. The case was registered the same evening at 8:36 pm.

