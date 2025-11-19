'Mulshi Pattern' Fame Ramesh Pardesi Quits Raj Thackeray’s Party, Joins BJP | X/@mohol_murlidhar

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Chitrapat Aghadi Vice President Ramesh Pardeshi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday in the presence of BJP State President Ravindra Chavan at the party office in Mumbai.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Pardeshi, who is loyal to the ideas of 'Nation First', was welcomed into the BJP. I wished him well for his future journey. On this occasion, the State's Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, State General Secretary Rajesh Pandey and colleagues were present," Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

This comes just ahead of the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in the state.

Speaking after his joining, Pardeshi said, "I have been a volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since childhood. But I was working with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Raj Thackeray for the last 20 years. Considering the changed political situation now, I was impressed by the Sangh’s culture to do justice to artists and Marathi films. That is why I have joined the BJP. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is running the country with strength. Similarly, I will work to solve the problems of Marathi artists and Marathi films with the help of the state government. As is believed in the Sangh, I have joined the BJP believing in this principle of nation first.”

Who is Ramesh Pardeshi?

Pardeshi has played many different roles in films. However, it was the film ‘Mulshi Pattern’ that gave him real recognition. The role of ‘Pitya Bhai’ he played in this film was especially popular. This film gave his life and career a different direction. Before this, Pardeshi has also worked in the films ‘Rege’, ‘Deool Band’, ‘Fatteshikast’, ‘Berij Vajabaki’ and Ajay Devgan’s ‘Singham’.