 'Mulshi Pattern' Fame Ramesh Pardesi Quits Raj Thackeray’s Party, Joins BJP
e-Paper Get App
HomePune'Mulshi Pattern' Fame Ramesh Pardesi Quits Raj Thackeray’s Party, Joins BJP

'Mulshi Pattern' Fame Ramesh Pardesi Quits Raj Thackeray’s Party, Joins BJP

This comes just ahead of the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in the state

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
'Mulshi Pattern' Fame Ramesh Pardesi Quits Raj Thackeray’s Party, Joins BJP | X/@mohol_murlidhar

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Chitrapat Aghadi Vice President Ramesh Pardeshi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday in the presence of BJP State President Ravindra Chavan at the party office in Mumbai.

"Pardeshi, who is loyal to the ideas of 'Nation First', was welcomed into the BJP. I wished him well for his future journey. On this occasion, the State's Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, State General Secretary Rajesh Pandey and colleagues were present," Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Read Also
Over 15,000 Runners Expected As 39th Pune International Marathon Unveils New Route: Check...
article-image

This comes just ahead of the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in the state.

Speaking after his joining, Pardeshi said, "I have been a volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since childhood. But I was working with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Raj Thackeray for the last 20 years. Considering the changed political situation now, I was impressed by the Sangh’s culture to do justice to artists and Marathi films. That is why I have joined the BJP. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is running the country with strength. Similarly, I will work to solve the problems of Marathi artists and Marathi films with the help of the state government. As is believed in the Sangh, I have joined the BJP believing in this principle of nation first.”

FPJ Shorts
'Hates Indians, Hates Jews': Eric Trump Launches Scathing Attack On NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani
'Hates Indians, Hates Jews': Eric Trump Launches Scathing Attack On NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani
NCP Nominee’s Nomination Rejected In Angar, Clearing Path For BJP’s Prajakta Patil To Likely Become First President Of Newly Formed Nagar Panchayat
NCP Nominee’s Nomination Rejected In Angar, Clearing Path For BJP’s Prajakta Patil To Likely Become First President Of Newly Formed Nagar Panchayat
'Forgery & False Accusations': ED Alleges Al-Falah University 'Duped' Students Of ₹415 Cr Amid Delhi Car Blast Probe
'Forgery & False Accusations': ED Alleges Al-Falah University 'Duped' Students Of ₹415 Cr Amid Delhi Car Blast Probe
Gold & Silver Recover After Witnessing Losses For Three Consecutive Sessions, Value Buying Gains Momentum Ahead Of Federal Reserve's Minutes Release
Gold & Silver Recover After Witnessing Losses For Three Consecutive Sessions, Value Buying Gains Momentum Ahead Of Federal Reserve's Minutes Release
Read Also
Pune: Youth Breaks Down After Cop Seizes Licence, Alleges 'They Treated Me Like I'm Not Human' -...
article-image

Who is Ramesh Pardeshi?

Pardeshi has played many different roles in films. However, it was the film ‘Mulshi Pattern’ that gave him real recognition. The role of ‘Pitya Bhai’ he played in this film was especially popular. This film gave his life and career a different direction. Before this, Pardeshi has also worked in the films ‘Rege’, ‘Deool Band’, ‘Fatteshikast’, ‘Berij Vajabaki’ and Ajay Devgan’s ‘Singham’.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NCP Nominee’s Nomination Rejected In Angar, Clearing Path For BJP’s Prajakta Patil To Likely...

NCP Nominee’s Nomination Rejected In Angar, Clearing Path For BJP’s Prajakta Patil To Likely...

Pune Land Deal Inquiry Finds Three Directly Involved Officials And Partners At Fault; Panel Says...

Pune Land Deal Inquiry Finds Three Directly Involved Officials And Partners At Fault; Panel Says...

'Include Nashik In Leopard Sterilisation Project': MP Rajabhau Waje To Centre

'Include Nashik In Leopard Sterilisation Project': MP Rajabhau Waje To Centre

'Mulshi Pattern' Fame Ramesh Pardesi Quits Raj Thackeray’s Party, Joins BJP

'Mulshi Pattern' Fame Ramesh Pardesi Quits Raj Thackeray’s Party, Joins BJP

In Major Political Realignment, NCP Leader Hasan Mushrif And NCP (SP) Leader Samarjeet Ghatge Unite...

In Major Political Realignment, NCP Leader Hasan Mushrif And NCP (SP) Leader Samarjeet Ghatge Unite...