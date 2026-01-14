 Nashik Launches Dedicated ‘Menopause Clinics’ Across District And Rural Hospitals
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Launches Dedicated ‘Menopause Clinics’ Across District And Rural Hospitals

Nashik Launches Dedicated ‘Menopause Clinics’ Across District And Rural Hospitals

With the aim of providing timely, scientific, and sensitive treatment for the physical and mental health problems that arise in women during menopause, the Public Health Department is launching special 'Menopause Clinics'. These clinics are started on Makar Sankranti, at district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, and rural hospitals.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Launches Dedicated ‘Menopause Clinics’ Across District And Rural Hospitals | Manipal (Representative Pic)

Nashik – With the aim of providing timely, scientific, and sensitive treatment for the physical and mental health problems that arise in women during menopause, the Public Health Department is launching special 'Menopause Clinics'. These clinics are started on Makar Sankranti, at district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, and rural hospitals. Services will be provided at these clinics every Wednesday in the form of a special outpatient department (OPD).

During menopause, hormonal changes cause women to experience many problems such as hot flashes, sleep disorders, irritability, depression, joint pain, osteoporosis, weight gain, and an increased risk of heart disease. Often, these symptoms are ignored. To prevent this and to provide easily accessible, dedicated, and consultative healthcare services to women, the concept of 'Menopause Clinics' is being implemented. At these clinics, women will receive detailed medical examinations, necessary treatments, mental health counseling, and guidance on diet and lifestyle.

In addition, information will be provided on calcium and vitamin D treatment, necessary tests, and preventive measures.

Read Also
KTHM College Organises Voter Awareness Campaign Ahead Of Nashik Civic Polls
article-image

These clinics are being launched in district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, and rural hospitals in Nashik district. District Surgeon Dr. Charudatta Shinde has appealed to women to take advantage of this special OPD held every Wednesday and to get timely check-ups without neglecting the symptoms of menopause, so that their future lives can be healthier and safer.

FPJ Shorts
Taskaree The Smuggler's Web X (Twitter) Review: 'Well-Made Series By Neeraj Pandey', Emraan Hashmi Starrer Leaves Netizens Impressed
Taskaree The Smuggler's Web X (Twitter) Review: 'Well-Made Series By Neeraj Pandey', Emraan Hashmi Starrer Leaves Netizens Impressed
Ahead Of Mumbai BMC Polls 2026, Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Along With Family Offer Prayers At Mumbadevi | WATCH
Ahead Of Mumbai BMC Polls 2026, Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Along With Family Offer Prayers At Mumbadevi | WATCH
Navi Mumbai Crime: Gang Posing As Police Dupes 56-Year-Old Trader Of ₹13.25 Lakh In Fake Gold Deal At Kharghar; Case Registered
Navi Mumbai Crime: Gang Posing As Police Dupes 56-Year-Old Trader Of ₹13.25 Lakh In Fake Gold Deal At Kharghar; Case Registered
Infosys Reports ₹45,479 Crore Revenue, Net Profit Dips To ₹6,654 Crore In Q3 FY26
Infosys Reports ₹45,479 Crore Revenue, Net Profit Dips To ₹6,654 Crore In Q3 FY26

Menopause is a natural stage in a woman's life, and many problems can be avoided with awareness and proper treatment. This initiative by the Health Department is a priority for women's health and is truly inspiring.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Launches Dedicated ‘Menopause Clinics’ Across District And Rural Hospitals
Nashik Launches Dedicated ‘Menopause Clinics’ Across District And Rural Hospitals
Nashik Civic Polls: Candidates Turn To Personal Outreach After Campaign Period Ends
Nashik Civic Polls: Candidates Turn To Personal Outreach After Campaign Period Ends
Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: 4,011 Polling Stations, 13,862 EVM Units & More - Here's...
Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: 4,011 Polling Stations, 13,862 EVM Units & More - Here's...
Pune: Road Accident Near Dhangar Baba Temple In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kalewadi Claims Lives Of Two...
Pune: Road Accident Near Dhangar Baba Temple In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kalewadi Claims Lives Of Two...
High Drama Before Voting In Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vasant More Claims Silver Bowls Were Being...
High Drama Before Voting In Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vasant More Claims Silver Bowls Were Being...