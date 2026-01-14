Nashik Launches Dedicated ‘Menopause Clinics’ Across District And Rural Hospitals | Manipal (Representative Pic)

Nashik – With the aim of providing timely, scientific, and sensitive treatment for the physical and mental health problems that arise in women during menopause, the Public Health Department is launching special 'Menopause Clinics'. These clinics are started on Makar Sankranti, at district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, and rural hospitals. Services will be provided at these clinics every Wednesday in the form of a special outpatient department (OPD).

During menopause, hormonal changes cause women to experience many problems such as hot flashes, sleep disorders, irritability, depression, joint pain, osteoporosis, weight gain, and an increased risk of heart disease. Often, these symptoms are ignored. To prevent this and to provide easily accessible, dedicated, and consultative healthcare services to women, the concept of 'Menopause Clinics' is being implemented. At these clinics, women will receive detailed medical examinations, necessary treatments, mental health counseling, and guidance on diet and lifestyle.

In addition, information will be provided on calcium and vitamin D treatment, necessary tests, and preventive measures.

These clinics are being launched in district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, and rural hospitals in Nashik district. District Surgeon Dr. Charudatta Shinde has appealed to women to take advantage of this special OPD held every Wednesday and to get timely check-ups without neglecting the symptoms of menopause, so that their future lives can be healthier and safer.

Menopause is a natural stage in a woman's life, and many problems can be avoided with awareness and proper treatment. This initiative by the Health Department is a priority for women's health and is truly inspiring.