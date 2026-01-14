 Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: 1,153 Candidates Collectively Declare ₹172.95 Crore In Campaign Expenditure
A candidate contesting municipal elections is permitted to spend up to Rs 15 lakh on election campaigning. In the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, as many as 1,153 candidates are contesting, collectively declaring assets worth Rs172.95 crore. While this figure complies with Election Commission norms, the actual expenditure is expected several times higher due to unaccounted spending.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: 1,153 Candidates Collectively Declare ₹172.95 Crore In Campaign Expenditure | Anand Chaini

A candidate contesting municipal elections is permitted to spend up to Rs 15 lakh on election campaigning. In the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, as many as 1,153 candidates are contesting, collectively declaring assets worth Rs172.95 crore. While this figure complies with Election Commission norms, it is believed that actual expenditure is several times higher due to unaccounted spending. 

For the upcoming PMC elections, the administration has constituted 41 wards, 40 wards with four corporators each and one ward with five corporators. A total of 165 corporators will be elected from these wards. Candidates from national and regional political parties, smaller parties, and independents are contesting the polls.

According to Election Commission guidelines, each candidate is allowed to spend a maximum of Rs 15 lakh on campaigning. Based on this limit, the total declared expenditure by 1,153 candidates amounts to Rs 172.95 crore. 

Although the officially declared expenditure of Rs 172.95 crore adheres to the prescribed rules, the unaccounted and unofficial spending by candidates is believed to be more.

