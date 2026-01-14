Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: 4,011 Polling Stations, 13,862 EVM Units & More - Here's All You Need To Know | Anand Chaini

Polling for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections will be held tomorrow (January 15) for 163 seats.

The distribution of election-related materials to polling stations was done on Wednesday under the supervision of the state administration. Along with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), all necessary materials have been dispatched from area-wise ward offices since early this morning.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the voting process, all concerned agencies are on full alert. A total of 4,011 polling stations have been set up across Pune city. For this purpose, 13,862 ballot units and 5,321 control units have been made available.

The PMC has 41 wards with a total of 165 corporator seats. Out of these, 40 wards elect four members each, while one ward elects five members. In all, 1,155 candidates are contesting the elections.

However, in Ward No. 35, candidates Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap have been elected unopposed. As a result, voting will be conducted for 163 seats tomorrow.

Election officials stated that the distribution of voting machines and materials was carried out systematically from each regional office, and all arrangements are in place to ensure free, fair, and peaceful polling.

Police Deployment

The Pune City Police Commissionerate has implemented extensive security and preventive measures to ensure that the electoral process is conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

The police deployment includes 14 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police, seven probationary ACPs, 166 Police Inspectors, 723 Assistant and Sub-Inspectors, 12,500 police personnel, 3,250 Home Guards and four companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF).

As part of area domination and vigilance measures, 143 sectors across Pune city have been cordoned off, while over 100 sensitive locations have been identified. Officers and personnel from the Crime Branch and other specialised units have been specifically assigned to maintain security at these locations.

To prevent malpractices and ensure a fearless voting environment, the Commissionerate has deployed 18 fixed surveillance teams, 15 mobile surveillance teams and 15 video surveillance teams.

The Pune City Police stated that comprehensive arrangements have been made for law and order management as well as traffic regulation, and strict vigilance will continue throughout the election process to ensure peaceful and orderly polling.

Special Facilities At Polling Booths

Unlike the last Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, senior citizens above the age of 85 will not be provided the facility of voting from home this time. Instead, they will be required to visit polling stations in person to exercise their right to vote.

Despite the withdrawal of the home voting facility, the administration has assured that special arrangements have been made to ensure that senior citizens, differently-abled voters, pregnant women, and mothers with small children do not face any inconvenience on polling day.

A total of 4,001 polling stations have been set up across the city to facilitate the smooth conduct of the municipal elections. These stations have been strategically located to ensure that voters can cast their votes at centres close to their residences.

The administration has appealed to all the elderly voters to participate actively despite the change. To ease access to polling booths, ramps have been constructed at all polling stations. Wheelchair facilities will also be available for voters who are unable to walk. The measures have been taken to ensure barrier-free access for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Senior citizens and differently-abled voters will be given priority entry at polling stations. They will be allowed to cast their votes without standing in long queues, helping them save time and avoid physical strain.

Basic Amenities At Every Polling Station

The administration has ensured the availability of electricity, clean drinking water, and toilet facilities at all polling stations. Considering weather conditions, arrangements for shade and primary health facilities have also been made for voters.

Special facilities have been arranged for pregnant women and mothers with small children. Separate seating arrangements and exemptions from waiting in queues will be provided to ensure that women can vote comfortably and without inconvenience.

The administration has appealed to all eligible voters, including senior citizens, to participate enthusiastically in the democratic process and make use of the facilities provided at polling stations.