Good news for commuters in Pune as the Pune Metro will run a special service from 5 am to 12 midnight on Thursday, January 15. The announcement was made on the metro’s official X handle. Services will return to the regular schedule on Friday, January 16, starting at 6 am. Passengers have been advised to plan their travel accordingly

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Good News For Voters: Pune Metro To Operate From 5 AM To 12 AM On Voting Day (January 15) | File Photo

In good news for Punekars, the Pune Metro will be operational from 5 am to 12 am on Thursday (January 15).

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the post on the official account of Pune Metro read, "On Thursday, 15 January 2026, Pune Metro will operate a special service from 5:00 AM to 12:00 midnight. Thereafter, on Friday, 16 January 2026, metro services will resume as per the regular timetable from 6:00 AM. Passengers are requested to take note of this schedule and plan their travel accordingly."

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections are taking place on Thursday, and this special metro service will be beneficial for the voters.

Meanwhile, the Pune City Police Commissionerate has implemented extensive security and preventive measures to ensure that the electoral process is conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

They have deployed a large police force, which includes 14 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police, seven probationary ACPs, 166 Police Inspectors, 723 Assistant and Sub-Inspectors, 12,500 police personnel, 3,250 Home Guards and four companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF).

Besides, as part of area domination and vigilance measures, 143 sectors across Pune city have been cordoned off, while over 100 sensitive locations have been identified. Officers and personnel from the Crime Branch and other specialised units have been specifically assigned to maintain security at these locations.

Additionally, to prevent malpractices and ensure a fearless voting environment, the Commissionerate has deployed 18 fixed surveillance teams, 15 mobile surveillance teams and 15 video surveillance teams.

