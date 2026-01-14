Pune: Road Accident Near Dhangar Baba Temple In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kalewadi Claims Lives Of Two Sisters

Kalewadi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A devastating road accident occurred earlier today, around 1:15 pm, near the petrol pump situated in front of the Dhangar Baba Temple, resulting in the untimely death of two young women.

The victims have been identified as 24-year-old Rutuja Pandurang Shinde and her 20-year-old sister, Neha Pandurang Shinde, both residents of the Punawale area in Pune. The sisters were travelling together on a two-wheeler with registration number MH 14 KM 9968 when the incident took place.

According to preliminary reports from the scene, an Eicher truck bearing registration number MH 40 DC 0964 struck the sisters' motorcycle from behind. The impact of the collision was severe, leading to fatal injuries for both women.

The driver of the truck has been identified as Jitendra Nirale, a resident of Madhya Pradesh. Authorities arrived at the site shortly after the collision to manage the situation and begin their investigation into the exact circumstances of the crash.

Kalewadi Police have taken the truck driver into custody as they proceed with the necessary legal formalities. Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Bahirat, incharge of the Kalewadi Police Station, said, "We have detained the driver. Investigation is ongoing. Case is being registered."