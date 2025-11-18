Over 15,000 Runners Expected As 39th Pune International Marathon Unveils New Route: Check Registration Link And Other Details |

The Pune International Marathon is back for its 39th edition. This year, the full marathon route has been redesigned to take participants through Pune’s central areas, offering a new experience for both seasoned as well as first-time participants.

For this season, as well, the race will continue its night-marathon format. The full marathon starts at 3 am from Hotel Kalpana-Vishwa Chowk, in front of SP College at Sanas Ground. The half-marathon begins at 3.30 am, while the 10 km run follows at 6.15 am and the 5 km at 7.15 am. There’s also a wheelchair race that will commence at 7.30 am.

This year’s full marathon route will pass through Pune’s iconic landmarks like Bajirao Road, Laxmi Road before reaching the turnaround point at Nanded City’s main entrance. The return journey follows the same route back to Sanas Ground.

Meanwhile, organisers are expecting a strong turnout, with over 15,000 participants. The event has attracted more than 70 elite athletes from Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, and Mauritius, along with runners from the Indian Army, Police, ASI, and NDA. Also, winners from the Ladakh and Kargil marathons will be participating.

Those interested in participating can register till November 30 through the official website, www.marathonpune.com . The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is sponsoring a prize pool of Rs 35 lakh, with special prizes earmarked for the top three Indian finishers in both the full and half-marathon categories.

Considering safety as a priority, comprehensive arrangements have been made along the marathon route. Police security, medical teams and ambulances, water stations, energy drink points, and restrooms will be positioned throughout the route.

Moreover, a small-scale emergency hospital will be set up at the Sanas Ground, with medical support coordinated by Dr Rajendra Jagtap and backed by several hospitals as Sancheti, Navale, Bharati Vidyapeeth, Symbiosis, and MIT.

Keeping in mind the environmental responsibility, all plastic bottles collected along the route will be recycled, and efforts are being made to reduce the event’s carbon footprint under the ‘Run For' theme. Even the medals have been designed while emphasising eco-friendliness.

To help participants prepare, organisers are running a weekly programme called ‘Marathon Mindset’ on the Pune International Marathon YouTube channel, offering tips and preparation guidance for the race.

Rohan Mare, Trustee of the Pune International Marathon Trust, said, “Night marathons have been organised successfully for the last four years. Due to increased late-night traffic, the full and half-marathon timings have been shifted to early morning. The new route, covering more of the city's central zones, has been mapped based on suggestions from Pune runners. Organisers expect enthusiastic participation from citizens this year too.”