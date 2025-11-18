 Pune's Air Quality Index Jumps To 162, Pimpri Chinchwad Hits 221 Amid Pollution Spike
With the onset of winter and rising pollution levels in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, the areas have witnessed a spike in air pollution in a span of last two weeks, leading to a slide of the Air Quality Index (AQI) from ‘Satisfactory' to ‘Poor' and causing public health concerns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 12:30 PM IST
From the beginning of November, AQI readings in both cities were initially in the ‘Good' to ‘Satisfactory' bracket, but had become ‘Poor' by November 15-16. Pune's AQI ranged from 56 on Nov 1 to 162 by Nov 16. Pimpri Chinchwad jumped from 72 to 221 on Nov 15, later settling at 197. 

Moreover, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data confirms the steep deterioration across both municipal limits, driven primarily by PM2.5 in Pimpri Chinchwad and PM10 in PMC limits.

In a letter addressed to PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar, Maval MP Shrirang Barne mentioned, “Despite spending crores of rupees, pollution levels have not reduced, and the PCMC administration is entirely responsible for this situation. As crushed sand and gravel are being transported in open vehicles, and it is ignored by the civic administration, leading to a rise in pollution levels,” while pointing out irregular road cleaning, unchecked construction dust, and garbage pile-ups.

article-image

While a PCMC official informed that action has begun against ready-mix concrete plants and that air purifiers and mist fountains have been activated, residents have criticised the sluggish pace of response by civic authorities, and the AQI figures continue to show a risky trend.

