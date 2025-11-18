 Jalgaon: Arun Gujarathi's Exit Leaves Sharad Pawar's NCP Struggling For Candidates In Chopda
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneJalgaon: Arun Gujarathi's Exit Leaves Sharad Pawar's NCP Struggling For Candidates In Chopda

Jalgaon: Arun Gujarathi's Exit Leaves Sharad Pawar's NCP Struggling For Candidates In Chopda

After Gujarathi joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, the situation of the NCP Sharad Pawar group in Chopda taluka has become worrisome.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 08:05 PM IST
article-image
Jalgaon: Arun Gujarathi's Exit Leaves Sharad Pawar's NCP Struggling For Candidates In Chopda |

Jalgaon: The NCP (Sharad Pawar) group ruled Chopda taluka for four decades under the leadership of Arun Gujarathi. It kept many institutions under its control. Today, after Arunbhai Gujarathi left the Sharad Pawar group, this party is exiting the electoral arena after not getting a candidate in the municipal elections.

Arun Gujarathi was in single-handed power in Chopda taluka for four decades. Various institutions were functioning under the leadership of Arun Gujarathi. He was one of Sharad Pawar's closest associates.

Therefore, he also became the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly while handling various portfolios in the Maharashtra cabinet. After the division of the NCP, Gujarathi preferred to stay with Sharad Pawar. However, his supporters insisted that if he remained in power, his work would be done and forced Gujarathi to join the Ajit Pawar group.

Read Also
Jalgaon: Last-Day Rush As Candidates Queue Up To File Nominations For Local Body Polls
article-image

Today, after Gujarathi joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, the situation of the NCP Sharad Pawar group in Chopda taluka has become worrisome. This party could not get a candidate for the post of mayor for the ongoing Chopda municipality elections. This party, which is in power in Chopda municipality, did not get a candidate for the post of corporator today.

FPJ Shorts
Vivek Oberoi Grooves To Iconic 'Tere Liye' In His Car: Says The Song Is 'Just Magic…Anytime Anywhere'
Vivek Oberoi Grooves To Iconic 'Tere Liye' In His Car: Says The Song Is 'Just Magic…Anytime Anywhere'
'Chetta Is Here': Chennai Super Kings Unveil Sanju Samson In Stunning Fashion Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini Auction; Video 
'Chetta Is Here': Chennai Super Kings Unveil Sanju Samson In Stunning Fashion Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini Auction; Video 
FPJ Dialogue: 'Caste-Based Reservation Must Be Seen Positively, Not As A Developmental Issue,' Says Prakash Ambedkar
FPJ Dialogue: 'Caste-Based Reservation Must Be Seen Positively, Not As A Developmental Issue,' Says Prakash Ambedkar
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 18, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 18, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw

The party is contesting only two seats in this pack of 31 corporators, and the activists who left the party say that it is a matter of shame for the party. Now, it will be a challenge to raise the party again in Chopda taluka.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Lokmanya Nagar Residents Send Over 500 Postcards To CM Fadnavis Seeking Withdrawal Of...

Pune: Lokmanya Nagar Residents Send Over 500 Postcards To CM Fadnavis Seeking Withdrawal Of...

Activist Anjali Damania Stopped From Inspecting Controversial Mundhwa Land Linked To Parth Pawar

Activist Anjali Damania Stopped From Inspecting Controversial Mundhwa Land Linked To Parth Pawar

Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Major Highway Upgrades, Approves Multi-Lane Pune–Shirur Corridor

Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Major Highway Upgrades, Approves Multi-Lane Pune–Shirur Corridor

Jalgaon Local Body Polls: 3,835 Candidates File Nominations For 464 Seats In 18 Municipalities

Jalgaon Local Body Polls: 3,835 Candidates File Nominations For 464 Seats In 18 Municipalities

Jalgaon: Arun Gujarathi's Exit Leaves Sharad Pawar's NCP Struggling For Candidates In Chopda

Jalgaon: Arun Gujarathi's Exit Leaves Sharad Pawar's NCP Struggling For Candidates In Chopda