Jalgaon: Arun Gujarathi's Exit Leaves Sharad Pawar's NCP Struggling For Candidates In Chopda |

Jalgaon: The NCP (Sharad Pawar) group ruled Chopda taluka for four decades under the leadership of Arun Gujarathi. It kept many institutions under its control. Today, after Arunbhai Gujarathi left the Sharad Pawar group, this party is exiting the electoral arena after not getting a candidate in the municipal elections.

Arun Gujarathi was in single-handed power in Chopda taluka for four decades. Various institutions were functioning under the leadership of Arun Gujarathi. He was one of Sharad Pawar's closest associates.

Therefore, he also became the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly while handling various portfolios in the Maharashtra cabinet. After the division of the NCP, Gujarathi preferred to stay with Sharad Pawar. However, his supporters insisted that if he remained in power, his work would be done and forced Gujarathi to join the Ajit Pawar group.

Today, after Gujarathi joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, the situation of the NCP Sharad Pawar group in Chopda taluka has become worrisome. This party could not get a candidate for the post of mayor for the ongoing Chopda municipality elections. This party, which is in power in Chopda municipality, did not get a candidate for the post of corporator today.

The party is contesting only two seats in this pack of 31 corporators, and the activists who left the party say that it is a matter of shame for the party. Now, it will be a challenge to raise the party again in Chopda taluka.