Jalgaon: Last-Day Rush As Candidates Queue Up To File Nominations For Local Body Polls | PTI (Representative Pic)

Jalgaon: On Monday, the last day of filing candidacy applications for the Municipal Council elections, candidates had lined up at the tehsil office to file their applications in a show of strength. Therefore, even after 3 pm, the applications of those who gave tokens started being accepted till late.

On Sunday, the process of filing applications was going on in Bhusawal till 11 pm. By the end of Sunday, 1684 applications were filed for the post of corporator and 97 applications were filed for the post of mayor in the district. It was said that today, Monday, was the last day to file applications.

Voting for the posts of corporator and mayor will be held in 16 municipalities and two nagar panchayats in the district and this year there is a big competition in the elections and the number of interested candidates is also large.

Since the number of candidates seeking candidature from the BJP and the Shiv Sena in the district is large, the BJP and Shiv Sena of the Mahayuti tried to avoid a rebellion by distributing AB forms to the candidates at the last minute.

However, the rebellion of the angry aspirants of this political party is inevitable, and they will have to be pacified. The Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar group and Thackeray group of the Mahavikas Aghadi have already distributed A and B forms.

The election is very close in the district, and 1684 applications were received for the post of corporator and 97 for the post of mayor by the end of Sunday. Although the deadline for filing applications is till 3 pm, the applications of all the candidates who come to file applications have to be accepted in the hall, for which the doors of the hall are closed at 3 pm, and tokens are given to all the interested candidates inside, and the process of filing applications continues.

There were 43 interested candidates in line in Bhusawal on Sunday after three o'clock. All of them were given tokens, and the process of submitting applications continued till eleven o'clock at night. Since today was the last day for submitting applications, candidates were seen rushing to submit their applications everywhere. Although there is a facility to submit applications online, the tendency of candidates was seen to submit applications offline.