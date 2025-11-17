Jalgaon: "Nursing In Technology-Enabled Age" Conference Explores Digital Healthcare, AI In Nursing |

Jalgaon: Nursing in the Technology-Enabled Age, an international conference based on technology-enabled healthcare and digital revolution in the nursing sector, was held on 13th and 14th November 2025 at Godavari College of Nursing, Jalgaon. Former Minister Dr Ulhas Patil said that such conferences help in finding various ways to overcome technological barriers by exchanging ideas. Speaking on the occasion, he said that such conferences are useful for bringing ease in patient care.

The conference was organised with the joint approval of the Nursing Council of India, Maharashtra Nursing Council and Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (Chanakad). Students, teachers, nursing experts and researchers in the field of digital health from across the state participated in this conference enthusiastically.

Dr Pushpendra Nikumbh from Maharashtra Nursing Council and Prof. from Health Sciences University were the speakers for the conference. Melissa Fernandes played an important role as an observer. On the first day, experts provided in-depth guidance on important topics such as virtual nurses, digital skills in nursing, expansion of telehealth services, wearable devices, health PCs, artificial intelligence and crisis management tools.

The keynote speakers in the inaugural session were - Dr. Srilekha Rajesh (Provost, Health Sciences University), Dr Vaishali Mohite (Provost, KINS College, Karad), Dr S. J. Nalini (Principal, Ramachandra Institute, Chennai), Dr. Srijana Pradhan (SAMCON), Dr Maria Blessilda and Dr Abir Mabdalkader (King Faisal University, Saudi Arabia) - and brainstormed on digital transformation in nursing.

On the second day, sessions on how to overcome the telehealth barrier and chatbull nursing were guided by Prof. Dr Mini Rani Beth (King Faisal University) and Prof. Samuel Fernandes (Namco College of Nursing, Nashik).

Out of 398 students, 37 participated in the paper presentation competition organized for students. Among the prizes given by S. R. Health Education and Research Foundation, First Prize (6,000): Dr Neetanjali Patil Second Prize (4,000): Kumari Kavita Kadam. In the concluding session, Dr Srilekha Rajesh praised the excellent organisation and congratulated everyone.

The two-day conference is being noted as a significant step for digital progress in the nursing sector and this conference is receiving great appreciation from across the state. The program was coordinated by Prof. Nimmi Varghese and the vote of thanks was given by Vice Principal Jacinth Dhaya.

For the success of the program, the teachers and non-teaching staff of Godavari College of Nursing worked hard under the guidance of Principal Prof. Vishakha Ganveer. Secretary of Godavari Foundation Dr Varsha Patil praised the initiative and expressed his belief that this conference will be useful in providing international standard treatment in cities like Jalgaon.

Principal Vishakha Ganvir expressed her opinion that this conference is a platform for knowledge acquisition and will definitely benefit students and professors. In this two-day conference, various topics were discussed to overcome the obstacles to making the nursing sector technically competent.