 Jalgaon: Two Motorcycle Theft Accused Escape While Police Stop For Tea Break; Manhunt Underway
Due to a lack of space in Jalgaon jail, both the accused were being shifted to Nandurbar jail. Accordingly, two employees of Amalner Police Station were shifting them to Nandurbar in a government vehicle.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Jalgaon: Two Motorcycle Theft Accused Escape While Police Stop For Tea Break; Manhunt Underway | Representative image

Jalgaon: The tea break has cost the police dearly. While taking two suspects accused in the motorcycle theft case to Nandudbar jail, they evaded the police, and now the police are searching for them. The incident took place near Davade village on Saturday afternoon.

Amalner police had arrested Ambadas Kharde and Himmat Pawra from Sat Pimpri in Shaha taluka for the crime of motorcycle theft. During their interrogation, the police had succeeded in seizing 24 motorcycles. After the end of their police custody, the two were remanded in judicial custody.

Due to a lack of space in Jalgaon jail, both the accused were being shifted to Nandurbar jail. Accordingly, two employees of Amalner Police Station were shifting them to Nandurbar in a government vehicle. While going to Nandurbar, they stopped near a hotel near Davade village to drink tea. While they were drinking tea, the accused took advantage of this opportunity and fled from the vehicle and disappeared.

Upon receiving information about this incident, teams of Dondaicha, Amalner, Dhule, and Nandurbar local crime branches cordoned off the area and tried to search for the accused, but the accused were not found and the police are searching. Drinking tea has cost the police a lot.

