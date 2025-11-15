 Jalgaon Chemical Factory Fire: All 12 Workers Safely Evacuated As Firefighters Battle Blaze At Aryavart Chemicals; Video
ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
A fire broke out at Aryavart Chemicals in Jalgaon, officials said on Friday. | X @ANI

Jalgaon: A fire broke out at Aryavart Chemicals in Jalgaon, officials said on Friday.

District Collector Rohan Ghuge said fire tenders and police are on the spot, and efforts are underway to control the blaze.

Fortunately, all 12 people inside the factory have been safely evacuated, and no casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Speaking to ANI, Rohan Ghuge said, "A fire has broken out at Aryavart Chemicals. Fire tenders and police are present at the site, and we are working to control the blaze. Fortunately, there have been no casualties. The cause of the fire is not yet known. Initial reports indicate that 12 people were inside the building, and everyone has been safely evacuated."

article-image

Further information on the incident is still awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

