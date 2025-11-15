Jalgaon Chemical Factory Fire: All 12 Workers Safely Evacuated As Firefighters Battle Blaze At Aryavart Chemicals; Video

A fire broke out at Aryavart Chemicals in Jalgaon, officials said on Friday. | X @ANI

Jalgaon: A fire broke out at Aryavart Chemicals in Jalgaon, officials said on Friday.

District Collector Rohan Ghuge said fire tenders and police are on the spot, and efforts are underway to control the blaze.

Fortunately, all 12 people inside the factory have been safely evacuated, and no casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A massive fire breaks out in a chemical factory in Jalgaon. Fire tenders are present at the spot.



District Collector, Rohan Ghuge, says, "The fire broke out at a chemical company. There is no loss of life...We are following up with the government and the… pic.twitter.com/ZIOwuJkOYM — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2025

Speaking to ANI, Rohan Ghuge said, "A fire has broken out at Aryavart Chemicals. Fire tenders and police are present at the site, and we are working to control the blaze. Fortunately, there have been no casualties. The cause of the fire is not yet known. Initial reports indicate that 12 people were inside the building, and everyone has been safely evacuated."

Further information on the incident is still awaited.

