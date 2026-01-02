Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Hyundai Aura Plunges Into Tamhini Ghat Gorge A Month After Thar Crash, Pune Driver Killed

Hyundai Aura Plunges Into Tamhini Ghat Gorge A Month After Thar Crash, Pune Driver Killed | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Jan 02: A month after a Thar plunged into a narrow gorge, killing six youths from Pune, another vehicle met a similar fate at the same accident-prone spot in Tamhini Ghat. A Hyundai Aura car fell into a deep gorge in Mangaon, killing its driver on the spot.

Car plunges 700–800 metres into gorge

The accident occurred on Tuesday when the Hyundai Aura reportedly plunged nearly 700–800 metres into the gorge, leaving the vehicle completely mangled. Rescue teams deployed drones to trace the car and locate the victim due to the depth and difficult terrain.

Victim identified as Pune resident

The deceased, identified as Shubham, a resident of Pune, was driving the vehicle and was stuck inside the mangled remains of the car. The exact cause of the accident and the driver’s destination are yet to be ascertained, police said.

Police suspect driver was in tourism business

“He has been identified as Shubham from Pune, as informed by the relatives. It is not yet known where he was headed or how the accident occurred. He was coming from Pune and the vehicle had a tourist permit; hence we believe that he must be in the driving business,” said Nivrutti Borhade, Assistant Police Inspector, Mangaon police station.

Wreckage from previous crash still at site

The wreckage of the Thar SUV involved in last month’s fatal accident is still lying at the site, and the Aura car fell adjacent to it, police said.

Bus accident injures dozens at same spot

Earlier in the morning, a passenger bus rammed into a hillside at the same location, leaving around 52 passengers injured.

