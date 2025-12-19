 Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Being Run Over by Speeding Container Trailer on Shilphata–Mahape Road; Case Registered
A 25-year-old motorcyclist from Kalyan was killed after being hit and run over by a speeding container trailer on the Shilphata–Mahape road near L&T premises late Wednesday night. Turbhe police have booked the trailer driver for causing death by negligence.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 09:37 PM IST
25-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Being Run Over by Speeding Container Trailer on Shilphata–Mahape Road; Case Registered | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Dec 19: A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed on the spot after he was knocked down and run over by the rear wheels of a speeding container trailer on the Shilphata–Mahape road near the L&T company premises late Wednesday night. Turbhe police have registered a case against the trailer driver.

Victim Identified as Kalyan Resident

The deceased has been identified as Akhilesh Sanjay Mishra (25), a resident of the Kolshewadi area in Kalyan, who was employed in Navi Mumbai. According to police, Mishra was riding his TVS Apache motorcycle from Kalyan towards Navi Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Trailer Rams Bike Near Petrol Pump

At around 11.45 pm, when he reached near the HP petrol pump in front of the L&T company on the Shilphata–Mahape stretch, a speeding trailer approaching from behind rammed into his motorcycle. Mishra fell onto the road and was crushed under the trailer’s rear wheels, resulting in his instantaneous death.

Police and Crane Used to Retrieve Body

On receiving information, Turbhe police rushed to the spot and, with the help of a crane, moved the container trailer aside to retrieve the body. The deceased was later sent to a hospital for post-mortem.

Case Registered Against Trailer Driver

Police said a case has been registered against the trailer driver for causing death by negligence, and further investigation is underway.

