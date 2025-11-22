Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Youths Killed, 4 Injured As Speeding XUV Rams Container On JNPT–Panvel Road; Driver Booked For Rash Driving

Two youths killed and four injured after speeding XUV crashes into a container on JNPT–Panvel Road | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Nov 22: Two youths were killed and four others, including the driver, were injured after a speeding XUV travelling from Nerul to Panvel rammed into a container ahead of it on the JNPT–Panvel road shortly after midnight on Friday. Police said the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the car’s driver, who has now been booked.

Victims Identified as Residents of Karave and Nerul

The deceased have been identified as Hitendra Sanjay Patil (22), a resident of Karave village, and Shrinath Mohan Chandrashekhar (22), a resident of Nerul Sector-6. The injured include the driver Harsh Santosh Patil (21) and three of their friends.

Group Was on Late-Night Drive When Car Hit Container

According to police, the group of six friends was travelling in the XUV for a late-night drive from Nerul towards Panvel via the JNPT road. At around 12.15 am, when they reached the bridge near Bhangaerpada Pankaj Parking, the driver Harsh Patil lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a container moving ahead.

Two Succumb to Injuries at MGM Hospital, Kamothe

All occupants sustained injuries and were rushed to MGM Hospital in Kamothe. Hitendra Patil and Shrinath Chandrashekhar, who were critically injured, succumbed to their injuries.

Police: Speeding Caused Driver to Lose Control

“Preliminary findings indicate that the driver was speeding and lost control, leading to the fatal collision. We urge motorists to follow speed limits, especially on highways at night,” a senior Panvel City Police official said.

Driver Booked for Rash and Negligent Driving

Panvel City Police have registered a case against Harsh Patil under relevant sections for rash and negligent driving.

