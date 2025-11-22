Thane Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Kasarvadavali Man Accused Of Circulating Estranged Wife’s Private Medical Photos

Thane Sessions Court grants anticipatory bail to man accused of circulating his wife’s private medical photographs | Representative Image

Thane, Nov 22: A Kasarvadavali resident has been booked for allegedly circulating private photographs of his estranged wife on social media and among acquaintances—images she had originally taken on her phone to show her doctor for medical treatment.

Fearing further harassment and public humiliation, the woman approached the Kasarvadavali police and lodged a formal complaint, prompting her husband to seek anticipatory bail to avoid arrest.

Court Notes Serious Allegations of Cruelty and Privacy Violation

The Thane Sessions Court, presided over by Judge R.S. Bhakare, heard the man’s anticipatory bail plea and observed that the complaint revealed serious allegations of physical and mental cruelty, coupled with the act of circulating sensitive images without consent.

The court noted that while the offences were prima facie made out, they carried a maximum punishment of up to three years, and no custodial interrogation was necessary since nothing was required to be recovered from the accused.

Wife Alleges Harassment, Misuse of Sensitive Medical Images

According to the complaint, the couple married on May 8, 2002, and have a daughter. The husband, employed with a nationalised bank, was frequently transferred, and the couple often quarrelled over trivial matters.

The complainant alleged that she suffered prolonged physical and mental harassment. She stated that she had taken photographs of her private parts on her mobile phone to consult a doctor for piles treatment, and the phone had remained with her husband.

She later discovered that these images had been circulated by him to relatives, acquaintances, journalists, and others, allegedly as part of a campaign to defame her. She also claimed that he suspected her character and threatened to spread the images further through newspapers.

Case Registered Under Relevant BNS Sections

Based on her complaint, the Kasarvadavali police registered a case under Sections 85, 115(2), 351(2), 352 and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Accused Argues Matrimonial Dispute, Denies Misuse of Images

The accused man, in his defence, argued that the complainant frequently left the house on her own and that he had previously filed missing person complaints about her. His counsel contended that her interactions with certain male friends raised suspicion, and that the FIR was lodged with considerable delay.

He maintained that the issue was a matrimonial dispute being misused to harass him, adding that all electronic evidence was already with the complainant or the police. He submitted that he was a law-abiding permanent resident, willing to comply with any conditions imposed by the court.

Prosecution Opposes Bail, Citing Witness Intimidation Risk

Opposing the bail plea, the prosecution stated that statements of key witnesses were yet to be recorded, the accused had deserted his wife and daughter without providing financial support, and had subjected the complainant to physical and mental harassment.

The prosecution argued that releasing him on bail at this stage could lead to intimidation of witnesses and interference in the ongoing investigation, which is yet to be completed.

Court Grants Anticipatory Bail; Accused Directed to Cooperate

After considering the submissions from both sides, the court allowed the anticipatory bail application, granting the man protection from arrest while directing him to cooperate with the investigation.

