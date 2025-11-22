 Mumbai News: 2 Major Slum Fires In Dharavi And Borivali; Harbour Line Services Hit, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Mumbai News: 2 Major Slum Fires In Dharavi And Borivali; Harbour Line Services Hit, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO

Two massive fires in slum areas were reported in Mumbai on Saturday. Several huts were gutted in separate incidents at Dharavi and Borivali West, though fortunately no injuries were reported. However, services on the Harbour line between Bandra and Mahim were suspended for more than two hours after a fire broke out in shanties located adjacent to the east side of the UP Harbour line.

Shefali Parab-Pandit
Updated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
2 Major Slum Fires In Dharavi And Borivali; Harbour Line Services Hit, No Injuries Reported | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 22: Two massive fires in slum areas were reported in Mumbai on Saturday. Several huts were gutted in separate incidents at Dharavi and Borivali West, though fortunately no injuries were reported.

However, services on the Harbour line between Bandra and Mahim were suspended for more than two hours after a fire broke out in shanties located adjacent to the east side of the UP Harbour line.

Major Fire Erupts in Dharavi’s Navrang Compound

The blaze erupted in the huts inside Navrang Compound on the 60-foot road in Dharavi around 12.30 pm on Saturday. Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), along with BMC ward staff, immediately reached the spot.

Six fire engines, two fire tankers, ten jumbo tankers, two quick-response water tenders and an ambulance were deployed on the site. The fire was declared as level 2 (major) fire by the authorities.

Warehouses, Plastic Scrap and Cylinders Fuel Blaze

According to a senior civic official, “The fire affected 10 to 15 warehouses that were storing plastic scrap material. Three commercial cylinders exploded. The cause of the fire cannot be ascertained yet, as it is under investigation.”

The cylinder explosions triggered panic among local residents, and the area was immediately cordoned off. Local train services on the Harbour line between Bandra and Mahim, towards CST, were halted from 12.43 pm following the fire call.

Fire Brought Under Control by Afternoon; No Injuries Reported

After continuous efforts by firefighters, the blaze was brought under control by 3.30 pm and was completely extinguished within the next 10 minutes. No injuries were reported in the incident, and railway services resumed immediately afterward.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out in a scrap godown in a slum at Ganpat Patil Nagar in Borivali West around 5.30 pm on Saturday. This blaze was classified as a Level 2 fire, and no injuries were reported.

