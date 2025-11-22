 Mumbai Tragedy: Massive Fire Erupts In Dharavi Hutment At Navrang Compound Near Railway Crossing; No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Mumbai Tragedy: Massive Fire Erupts In Dharavi Hutment At Navrang Compound Near Railway Crossing; No Injuries Reported | VIDEO

A fire broke out in a ground-plus-one-storey hutment on 60 Feet Road in Dharavi on Saturday afternoon. Firefighting operations are currently underway, and no injuries have been reported so far.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
Fire broke out at the Navrang Compound near Mahim Phatak, close to the Sion–Mahim Link Road in Dharavi, triggering a multi-agency emergency response and disrupting suburban train services | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, Nov 22: A fire broke out in a ground-plus-one-storey hutment on 60 Feet Road in Dharavi on Saturday afternoon. Firefighting operations are currently underway, and no injuries have been reported so far.

Blaze Reported at Navrang Compound Near Railway Crossing

According to information from the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, the blaze was first reported at around 12.29 a.m. at the Navrang Compound, near the railway crossing and Noor Restaurant.

Fire broke out at the Navrang Compound near Mahim Phatak, close to the Sion–Mahim Link Road in Dharavi, triggering a multi-agency emergency response and disrupting suburban train services

Fire broke out at the Navrang Compound near Mahim Phatak, close to the Sion–Mahim Link Road in Dharavi, triggering a multi-agency emergency response and disrupting suburban train services | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai News: Scrap Pile Fire Sends Thick Smoke Across Ambedkar Road In Byculla, No Injuries Reported
article-image

Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, along with BMC officials, rushed to the spot and began efforts to control the flames. The exact cause of the fire will be known after investigation. So far no injuries has been reported, said a fire official.

