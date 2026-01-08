Maharashtra ACB Registers 669 Corruption Cases In 2025; Revenue And Police Departments Top List

Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau data reveals revenue and police departments leading in corruption trap cases registered across the state in 2025 | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 07: Statistics provided by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have revealed that most trap cases are related to officials of the Revenue and Land Records Department, followed by the police, Panchayat Samiti and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL).

According to the statistics, from January to December 2025, a total of 682 corruption-related cases were registered in the state, including 669 trap cases.

Nearly 1,000 booked in trap cases

The ACB statistics revealed that in the 669 trap cases, 988 persons, including 188 private individuals, were booked. Further analysis showed that most officials involved in trap cases were Class III government officials (474), followed by Class II officials (124), Class I officials (68) and Class IV officials (40).

Departments with highest number of trap cases

As per the statistics for this year, most corruption-related trap cases were registered against officials of the Revenue and Land Records Department (168), followed by the police (120), Panchayat Samiti (69), MSEDCL (46), Municipal Corporations (33), Zilla Parishad (30), Education Department (29) and Forest Department (18).

Bribe amount crosses Rs 3.5 crore

The statistics revealed that in 559 trap cases, the total amount of bribe money involved was Rs 3.54 crore. The highest amount of bribe money sought was related to police officials (Rs 91.28 lakh), followed by the Revenue and Land Records Department (Rs 61.89 lakh), Municipal Corporations (Rs 44.91 lakh) and the Department of Co-operatives, Marketing and Textiles (Rs 38.13 lakh).

Disproportionate assets cases in 2024

From January to December 2024, the state ACB registered nine cases related to disproportionate assets. Most of these cases were registered against police officials (four), followed by Panchayat Samiti officials (two), and one case each against officials of Municipal Corporations, the Urban Development/Town Planning Department and the Women and Child Welfare Department. The total amount of money involved in these nine cases was Rs 37.78 crore.

Nashik range records highest number of cases

The statistics also revealed that the maximum number of trap cases were registered in the Nashik range (138), followed by Pune (121), Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (109), Thane (82), Amravati (71), Nanded (55), Nagpur (54) and Mumbai (39).

Entrapment cases registered by ACB in 2025

. Revenue and Land Records Department: 168

. Police: 120

. Panchayat Samiti: 69

. MSEDCL: 46

. Municipal Corporations: 33

. Zilla Parishad: 30

. Education Department: 29

. Forest Department: 18

