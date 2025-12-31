Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau Books Gholwad Police API For Allegedly Demanding ₹50,000 Bribe

Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau books a Gholwad Police Assistant Police Inspector in Palghar for allegedly demanding a Rs 50,000 bribe | Representational Image

Palghar, Dec 31: The Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against an Assistant Police Inspector (API) attached to the Gholwad Police Station in Palghar district for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹50,000.

Accused identified as Gholwad police officer

The accused has been identified as Sahebrao Shivaji Kachre, Assistant Police Inspector (Class-2), Gholwad Police Station, Palghar. He is a resident of Dahanu.

Bribe allegedly demanded to remove name from narcotics case

According to the ACB, a 38-year-old man filed a complaint stating that his brother-in-law was named in a ‘charas’ (narcotics) case registered at the Gholwad Police Station.

API Kachre allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹50,000 from the complainant to remove his brother-in-law’s name from the case and to ensure he was not arrested.

ACB verifies demand during probe

Following the complaint, the ACB Thane unit conducted a legal verification of the demand on December 10 and December 11, 2025. It was established during the verification that the public servant had indeed demanded ₹50,000 as a bribe.

Case registered under Prevention of Corruption Act

A case (Crime Register No. 180/2025) was officially registered at the Gholwad Police Station on December 30, 2025, under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (Amended Act, 2018).

Also Watch:

ACB team conducts trap, investigation underway

The trap and verification were carried out by a team led by Police Inspector Vijay Kawale, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Nalawade, and Head Constable Ugale from ACB Thane. The further investigation is being handled by Police Inspector Rupali Pol, ACB Thane.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/