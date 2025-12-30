Palghar Crime: Naigaon Police Arrest 2 Youths For Highway Robbery In Vasai East, Juvenile Also Involved

Naigaon Police Arrest Two Youths For Highway Robbery In Vasai East, Juvenile Also Involved | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 30: The Crime Detection Team of Naigaon Police Station has arrested two youths in connection with a case of forcible robbery that took place on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway in Vasai East earlier this month. A juvenile was also found to be involved in the crime.

Robbery Occurred Near Sasunavghar Bridge In Vasai East

According to police, the incident occurred on the night of December 21, 2025, near the Royal Garden Resort, close to the end of the Sasunavghar bridge on the Ahmedabad-bound carriageway at Vasai East in Palghar district.

The complainant was walking on the road when a white Maruti Suzuki S-Presso car stopped near him. Three unknown men, aged between 20 and 25 years, allegedly assaulted him with a steel bracelet and punches.

Victim Threatened And Robbed Of Cash And Mobile Phone

The accused threatened the victim, demanding cash and his mobile phone, and warned him of dire consequences if he resisted. They forcibly took his cash, mobile phone and charger.

The assailants also obtained the password to the victim’s Google Pay application under threat and later warned him not to inform anyone before fleeing the scene.

Case Registered Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Following the complaint, Naigaon Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Special Police Teams Formed For Investigation

The senior police inspector of Naigaon Police Station formed two special teams from the Crime Detection Unit. After a detailed investigation, police apprehended Wasiulla Salim Khan (21) and Ranjit Sandeep Jaiswal (19), both residents of Naigaon, Vasai East.

Accused Confess, Cash And Vehicle Recovered

During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the robbery along with a juvenile in conflict with law. Police recovered two mobile phones and cash worth ₹31,700 from the accused. The car, valued at approximately ₹5 lakh, which was used during the commission of the crime, has also been seized.

