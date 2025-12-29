Palghar Crime: Waliv Police Solve Vasai East Bus Theft Case, Recover Vehicle Worth ₹15 Lakh; Accused Arrested

Waliv Police Solve Vasai East Bus Theft Case, Recover Vehicle Worth ₹15 Lakh; Accused Arrested | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 29: The Crime Detection Unit of Waliv Police Station has successfully solved a bus theft case and recovered a stolen bus valued at over ₹15 lakh.

The complaint was filed by Usha Sharad Haridas, who runs a bus rental business under the name Pawan Tours and Travels. According to the police, one of her six-wheeler buses, which had been parked at Waliv Phata in Vasai East on the morning of December 23, 2025, was stolen by an unidentified person.

Based on the complaint, Waliv Police registered a case under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. In view of the rising number of vehicle thefts in the Vasai–Virar region, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pournima Chougule Shringi (Zone 2) directed police teams to intensify efforts to detect such crimes.

Under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police Umesh Mane Patil (Tulinj Division) and Senior Police Inspector Dilip Ghuge, the Crime Detection team led by PSI Vishwasrao Babar conducted a technical and field investigation.

During the probe, suspicion fell on Kunal Kishore Gaikwad (27), a former driver employed by the complainant, who resides in Virar East, Palghar district.

When questioned, the accused confessed that he had stolen the bus in a fit of anger as his one month’s salary had remained unpaid despite repeated demands. He also led the police to the stolen vehicle and produced the bus keys in the presence of witnesses.

The police recovered the bus and keys, collectively valued at ₹15,00,100, thereby successfully solving the case. Further investigation is underway.

