Palghar Crime: Man Arrested For Killing Friend Over Trivial Dispute In Vasai; Case Cracked In 12 Hours

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 29: The Crime Detection Unit of Waliv Police Station has arrested a man for the brutal murder of his friend following a minor dispute, cracking the case within 12 hours of the crime.

Complaint Leads To Murder Case Registration

The incident came to light on December 22, 2025, when Amarjit Yadav approached Waliv Police Station and lodged a complaint stating that his friend, Rakesh Amarpal Singh, had been attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by an unknown person and killed.

Police Launch Immediate Investigation

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Senior Police Inspector Dilip Ghuge, along with Assistant Police Inspector Vishwasrao Babar and the Crime Detection team, launched a detailed investigation at the crime scene.

Friend Identified As Accused

During the probe, it was revealed that the accused, Asaram Rakesh Jatav, a friend and co-worker of the deceased and currently residing at Chinchpada, Vasai East, assaulted Rakesh with a sharp weapon following a trivial argument, killing him on the spot.

Attempt To Destroy Evidence After Murder

In an attempt to destroy evidence, the accused dumped the body in a chemical tank and later informed another friend about the crime over the phone before switching off his mobile phone and absconding.

Accused Traced And Arrested Within Hours

Acting swiftly on technical inputs and field intelligence, the police traced and detained the accused from the Panvel railway station area. During interrogation, he confessed to committing the murder and was subsequently arrested.

Further Probe Underway

The police said the prompt and coordinated investigation led to the detection of the serious crime within just 12 hours. Further investigation in the case is being carried out by Police Inspector (Crime) Gorshanath Zaid.

