 Palghar Crime: 35-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Virar Following Domestic Dispute; Husband & Sister-in-Law Arrested
A 35-year-old woman, Kalpana Soni, was murdered in Virar after a domestic dispute with her husband Mahesh Soni and sister-in-law Dipali Soni. Following frequent harassment, a quarrel over her belongings escalated, leading them to attack her with a sharp weapon, causing her death on the spot. Both accused have been arrested by Bolinj Police.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
Palghar Crime: 35-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Virar Following Domestic Dispute; Husband & Sister-in-Law Arrested | File Pic (Representative Image)

Virar: A 35-year-old woman residing in Virar was murdered following a domestic dispute. On Saturday morning, her husband and sister-in-law allegedly assaulted her and attacked her with a sharp weapon. The police have arrested both the accused.

The deceased, Kalpana Soni (35), lived with her husband in Sangam Society, MB Estate, Virar West. She had married Mahesh Soni in 2015. Since the marriage, her in-laws had been allegedly harassing her physically and mentally, leading to frequent quarrels.

On Saturday morning at around 9:00 AM, another dispute broke out. During the argument, Kalpana stated that she was leaving the house and demanded her 'Stree-dhan' (belongings/jewelry) back. Enraged by this, her husband Mahesh Soni (38) and sister-in-law Dipali Soni (35) teamed up and assaulted her. They attacked her on the head and forehead with a sharp weapon, resulting in her death on the spot.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's maternal uncle, Manohar Soni, the Bolinj Police have registered a murder case against the husband, Mahesh, and sister-in-law, Dipali, under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"We have arrested both the accused. The weapon used in the crime is yet to be recovered," said Prakash Kawale, Senior Police Inspector of Bolinj Police Station.

