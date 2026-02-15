Mumbai Infra News: BMC Begins Cement Concreting Of Nepeansea Road Stretch Ahead Of Monsoon Deadline

Cement concreting work starts on Nepeansea Road as BMC accelerates South Mumbai road upgrades | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Feb 14: The BMC has commenced cement concreting on the crucial Nepeansea Road, between Mukesh Chowk and Priyadarshini Park in South Mumbai, starting Tuesday. The first phase will cover 770 m of the 27.45 m-wide road. Temporary diversions, partial closures, and alternate routes will be in place, with completion expected before the monsoon.

Project scope and first phase details

The road’s total length is 1,950 m, including a 200 m bridge section, of which 1,750 m is scheduled for concreting. In the first phase of the road concretisation project, 770 m of the 27.45 m-wide road between Mukesh Chowk and Priyadarshini Park will be concreted. Work will begin on February 17, 2026, with the goal of completing the first phase before the monsoon, said an official.

Review meeting and traffic clearance

Assistant Commissioner of D Ward, Manish Valanju, recently reviewed the ongoing road work. The meeting was attended by local corporators, Chief Deputy Engineer (Roads) (City) Dr. Vishal Thombre, and Senior Police Inspector of Traffic Nilesh Kamble. A “No Objection” certificate has been received from the traffic police.

Traffic diversions and public advisory

During the concreting work, temporary traffic diversions, partial road closures, and alternate routes will be in place. Measures have been planned to minimise inconvenience to citizens. Residents are requested to cooperate with the municipal administration and follow all traffic and safety instructions at the work site,” said an official from the road department.

Also Watch:

Part of Rs. 17,000-crore road project

Announced on July 23, 2022, Chief Minister Shinde directed the BMC to complete the Rs. 17,000-crore road concretisation project within two years. Launched in January 2023, the project is currently 63% complete. Phase 1 has achieved 77% of its planned work, while Phase 2 stands at 52% completion.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/