Mumbai News: BMC Issues Seizure Notices To Top Property Tax Defaulters Owing ₹1,500 Crore, Names 20 Biggest Dues

BMC steps up action against major property tax defaulters with seizure and auction warnings. | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Feb 14: In a week, the BMC issued seizure notices to 48 major defaulters, with property tax dues totalling Rs. 1,500 crores. On Saturday, another list of the top 20 defaulters — including real estate developers and mills — was released; these entities have failed to clear massive property tax dues of up to Rs. 276 crores.

As per the list released on Saturday by the BMC's Assessment & Collection (A&C), the top 20 defaulters are Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (H West) – Rs. 63,21,40,591; Rajhans Associates (S ward) – Rs. 46,05,27,065; Vimal Associates (K East) – Rs. 39,09,85,085; National Industrial Corporation (S ward) – Rs. 10,36,81,048; National Industrial Corporation (S ward) – Rs. 10,20,78,589; Yashwant Jadhav S.S.V.H Realtors (N ward) – Rs. 9,94,70,145; Ambika Silk Mill (G South) – Rs. 9,64,90,982; Shinde Pratishthan (H East) – Rs. 8,79,29,948; The Victoria Mills Ltd., Plaza Panchsheel Mill (D ward) – Rs. 8,76,68,006; National Industrial Corporation (S ward) – Rs. 8,08,70,328; Mohammad Yusuf Khan (L ward) – Rs. 7,64,89,036; A.H. Wadia Trust Skylink Developers (H East) – Rs. 7,56,78,272; Mehrunnisa Mohammad Saheb Khatib (B ward) – Rs. 7,33,80,711; The New Sun Mill Co. Ltd., Shubham Fabric (G South) – Rs. 7,19,30,047; Jai Mata Di Construction (M West) – Rs. 5,79,35,563; Transcon Triumph Phase 2 Pvt. Ltd. (K West) – Rs. 5,78,10,552; Transcon Triumph Phase 2 Pvt. Ltd. (K West) – Rs. 5,56,55,897; National Industrial Corporation (S ward) – Rs. 5,35,18,138; Elco Arcade Cooperative Housing Society D Wing (H West ward) – Rs. 4,81,12,046; Golden Royal Talkies (D ward) – Rs. 4,22,67,415.

"Seizure notices under Section 203 have been issued to major defaulters. If the property tax is not paid within the given period, as per the provisions of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, the movable assets on the property will first be seized and auctioned under Sections 204, 205, and 206. If the tax still remains unpaid, the property itself will be auctioned under Section 206, as clearly stated in the notice," said a senior civic official.

Collection drive for FY 2025–26

For the financial year 2025–26, the BMC has set an ambitious property tax collection target of Rs. 6,200 crore, of which Rs. 5,426.81 crore has already been recovered between April 1, 2025, and February 4, 2026. To curb defaults, the civic body has launched an extensive collection drive, which will continue until March 31, 2026.

