Thane News: Special POCSO Court Orders Temporary Return Of Seized Hyundai Verna To Dance Teacher Accused In Minor Harassment Case

Thane, Feb 14: A Special Court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) in Thane has directed the temporary return of a seized red Hyundai Verna car to dance teacher Dinesh Vivek Ghag, who is facing trial for allegedly following and signalling to a 14-year-old girl.

Ghag had moved an application under Section 497 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, seeking return of the vehicle bearing registration number which was seized in connection with a case registered at Vartaknagar Police Station. He relied on documents including the R.C. book, insurance papers, Aadhaar card and driving licence to establish ownership.

After hearing both sides and perusing the replies filed by the prosecution and the complainant, the court observed that, prima facie, the applicant appeared to be the lawful owner of the seized vehicle.

Allegations in the FIR

According to the prosecution, the accused allegedly used the car to follow the 14-year-old victim and allegedly signalled her to come towards him. The FIR was registered on June 29, 2025, based on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother.

The complaint stated that the victim was returning home around 10 am near M.R.R. Hospital when a man called out to her and later followed her slowly in a red car. Near Shastrinagar corner, he allegedly gestured for her to get into the car. The victim claimed she became frightened, hid in a shop for nearly 20 minutes, and sought help from a bystander who contacted her father.

Ghag was arrested on June 30, 2025, within a day of the complaint. He was granted regular bail on August 6, 2025, under Section 483 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in connection with offences under Sections 78(1) and 78(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 12 of the POCSO Act.

While granting bail earlier, the court had noted that the investigation was complete and the charge-sheet filed. It also observed that the offence was not punishable with death or life imprisonment and that no criminal antecedents were reported against the accused.

The court had considered the defence that Ghag, a dance teacher running an academy near Kalidas Natyagruha in Mulund, may have mistakenly believed the victim to be one of his students and waved at her without any criminal intent.

Conditions imposed by the court

In the application for return of property, the court observed that keeping the car stationed at the police station for a prolonged period could result in damage due to weather and atmospheric conditions. Since the accused is already on bail and the trial is pending, the court held that the vehicle could be returned with safeguards.

Accordingly, the court allowed the application and directed that the seized Hyundai Verna be temporarily handed over to Ghag upon execution of a supratnama bond of Rs 3 lakh. The investigating officer has been directed to prepare a detailed panchanama of the vehicle before handing it over.

The court further directed that the applicant shall not sell, mortgage, alienate or part with possession of the vehicle until final disposal of the case and must produce it before the court as and when required. The trial in the matter is currently pending.

