Mumbai News: BMC Moves To Auction 8 Properties Over ₹455.48 Crore In Pending Property Tax Dues

Mumbai, Feb 12: The BMC’s Assessment & Collection (A&C) Department has taken strict action against eight defaulter properties, including vacant land, residential and commercial plots, industrial units and hotels, with pending property tax and penalties totalling Rs 455.48 crore.

Following repeated reminders, six properties have been listed for public e-auction, while two owners have been given 21 days to settle their dues before auction proceedings commence.

Auction notices issued under MMC Act

The BMC has issued auction notices under Section 206(2) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, for properties of tax defaulters across the E (Byculla), D (Malabar Hill, Pedder Road), F South (Parel), H West (Khar, Bandra), P North (Malad), P South (Goregaon) and R North (Dahisar) wards.

Eight properties will be sold through public e-auction, including a hotel in Goregaon West owned by M/s Aamir Park & Amusement Pvt. Ltd. (Rs 268.16 crore), shops and offices in Bandra West of Bhikabhai Upadhyay & M.J. Bhat (Rs 51.42 crore), a residential plot in Dahisar of M/s Vikaylal Investment Company (Rs 34.81 crore), vacant land in Parle owned by Lakshman & Gopal Shetye (Rs 34.14 crore), Jayant Oil Mills’ mill, warehouse and office in Mazgaon (Rs 23.20 crore), and a commercial air-conditioned shed in Malad-Kurar village of Bachubhai Daschow & Co. (Rs 9.23 crore).

21-day notices issued in Fort

Additionally, in Fort, properties of Sardar Sayyadna Taher Saifuddin, including a residence and commercial hospital (Rs 21.03 crore) and commercial premises (Rs 13.48 crore), have been issued 21-day notices to clear dues before auction proceedings begin.

“Failure to clear dues within the stipulated period will lead to attachment and auction of assets under Sections 203–206. As per the High Court order, properties from which taxes remain unpaid will be auctioned,” said a senior civic official.

Collection drive continues till March 31

For the financial year 2025–26, the BMC has set an ambitious property tax collection target of Rs 6,200 crore, of which Rs 5,426.81 crore has already been recovered between April 1, 2025 and February 4, 2026.

In a bid to curb defaulters, the civic body has launched a wide-ranging collection drive continuing until March 31, 2026. Major property owners who avoid payment despite having the capacity are being served attachment notices under Section 203 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.

