 Bhopal News: BMC Attaches Properties Of 12 Tax Defaulters; Property Dues Ranged Between ₹39,323 And ₹2.15 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: BMC Attaches Properties Of 12 Tax Defaulters; Property Dues Ranged Between ₹39,323 And ₹2.15 Lakh

Bhopal News: BMC Attaches Properties Of 12 Tax Defaulters; Property Dues Ranged Between ₹39,323 And ₹2.15 Lakh

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday intensified its action against property tax defaulters by attaching 12 properties across two wards. Ten properties were sealed in Ward 45 (Zone 10), while two were attached in Ward 83 (Zone 18). In Ward 83, properties of Ratan Prasad of Rajharsh Colony and Brahmanand Patidar of Mukul Heritage, Sankhedi (₹26.41 lakh dues), were attached.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: BMC Attaches Properties Of 12 Tax Defaulters; Property Dues Ranged Between ₹39,323 And ₹2.15 Lakh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) intensified its drive against property tax defaulters on Thursday, attaching properties of 12 major defaulters across two wards for non-payment of dues.

Officials said that the civic body sealed 10 properties in Ward 45 (Zone 10) and two properties in Ward 83 (Zone 18). In Ward 83, action was taken against Ratan Prasad, a resident of Rajharsh Colony, Shashi Hi-Tech City, for failing to clear property tax dues of Rs 33.05 lakh. Similarly, the property of Brahmanand Patidar of Mukul Heritage, Sankhedi, was attached over pending dues of Rs. 26.41 lakh.

In Ward 45, several commercial properties in Arera Colony and MP Nagar were sealed.

These included properties in Kamdhenu Tower, Chetak Complex, Ambar Complex, Mansarovar Complex and Vaishali Complex.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: ACB Books BMC Junior Engineer, Mukadam For Allegedly Demanding ₹2 Lakh Bribe For Demolition Action In Bandra
Mumbai News: ACB Books BMC Junior Engineer, Mukadam For Allegedly Demanding ₹2 Lakh Bribe For Demolition Action In Bandra
Navi Mumbai News: 2 Stray Dogs Poisoned To Death In Panvel Village, Police Register Animal Cruelty Case
Navi Mumbai News: 2 Stray Dogs Poisoned To Death In Panvel Village, Police Register Animal Cruelty Case
Harry Boxer Suspected In Threat Voice Note To Ranveer Singh; Crime Branch Traces Voice, Interpol Help Sought
Harry Boxer Suspected In Threat Voice Note To Ranveer Singh; Crime Branch Traces Voice, Interpol Help Sought
Tractors Replace Toil: Over 18,000 Machines Spare 1 Lakh Bulls From Back-Breaking Sugarcane Labour In Maharashtra
Tractors Replace Toil: Over 18,000 Machines Spare 1 Lakh Bulls From Back-Breaking Sugarcane Labour In Maharashtra

The dues ranged from Rs 39,323 to Rs 2.15 lakh. Notable defaulters included M L Gaur, Jatinder Kaur, R N Panda, Shashibala Srivastava, Sunil Gaur and others.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Protest In Support Of New UGC Regulations
article-image

BMC officials stated that all defaulters were served bills and notices as per procedure before initiating attachment proceedings. However, with no payment forthcoming, the corporation proceeded with property seizure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: BMC Attaches Properties Of 12 Tax Defaulters; Property Dues Ranged Between ₹39,323...
Bhopal News: BMC Attaches Properties Of 12 Tax Defaulters; Property Dues Ranged Between ₹39,323...
Bhopal News: Woman’s Body Found Inside Trunk In Septic Tank, Murder Suspected
Bhopal News: Woman’s Body Found Inside Trunk In Septic Tank, Murder Suspected
Bhopal News: BMC Plans Fobs Near Colleges Amid Student Safety Concerns
Bhopal News: BMC Plans Fobs Near Colleges Amid Student Safety Concerns
Bhopal Irani Dera Raid: 27 Sent To Jail, 11 Taken On Remand
Bhopal Irani Dera Raid: 27 Sent To Jail, 11 Taken On Remand
Bhopal News: EOW Registers Case Against Co-Op Bank, Society Officials For Embezzling ₹8 Crore
Bhopal News: EOW Registers Case Against Co-Op Bank, Society Officials For Embezzling ₹8 Crore