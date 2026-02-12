Bhopal News: BMC Attaches Properties Of 12 Tax Defaulters; Property Dues Ranged Between ₹39,323 And ₹2.15 Lakh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) intensified its drive against property tax defaulters on Thursday, attaching properties of 12 major defaulters across two wards for non-payment of dues.

Officials said that the civic body sealed 10 properties in Ward 45 (Zone 10) and two properties in Ward 83 (Zone 18). In Ward 83, action was taken against Ratan Prasad, a resident of Rajharsh Colony, Shashi Hi-Tech City, for failing to clear property tax dues of Rs 33.05 lakh. Similarly, the property of Brahmanand Patidar of Mukul Heritage, Sankhedi, was attached over pending dues of Rs. 26.41 lakh.

In Ward 45, several commercial properties in Arera Colony and MP Nagar were sealed.

These included properties in Kamdhenu Tower, Chetak Complex, Ambar Complex, Mansarovar Complex and Vaishali Complex.

The dues ranged from Rs 39,323 to Rs 2.15 lakh. Notable defaulters included M L Gaur, Jatinder Kaur, R N Panda, Shashibala Srivastava, Sunil Gaur and others.

Read Also Bhopal News: Protest In Support Of New UGC Regulations

BMC officials stated that all defaulters were served bills and notices as per procedure before initiating attachment proceedings. However, with no payment forthcoming, the corporation proceeded with property seizure.