Bhopal News: Woman’s Body Found Inside Trunk In Septic Tank, Murder Suspected | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sensation prevailed after body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a septic tank in open ground near Kamal Nagar Market at Housing Board Colony, under Nishatpura police limits, on Thursday evening.

Police said the body was inside a tin trunk floating in the water of the septic tank. Acting on information from a local resident, a police team reached the spot and pulled out the trunk. Upon opening it, a woman’s body was found inside.

Nishatpura Police Station in-charge ManojPatwa said the information was received around 5 pm. Police immediately secured the spot, seized the trunk, and took the body into custody. The body, in a decomposing state, was sent for postmortem examination.

Preliminary inquiry suggests the body has been in the tank for around three to four days. The woman’s age is estimated between 35 and 40 years.

Police said the identity of the deceased has not yet been established. Photographs of the body have been circulated to all police stations and shared on social media to aid identification.

Authorities suspect the woman may have been murdered and her body stuffed inside the trunk before being dumped in the septic tank. Police are also questioning nearby residents and shopkeepers as part of the ongoing investigation.