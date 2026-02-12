Bhopal News: Protest In Support Of New UGC Regulations

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhim Army Bharat Ekta Mission and the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) staged a protest in support of the implementation of new UGC regulations and withdrawal of the Supreme Court stay on these guidelines to prevent any discrimination in universities and colleges.

The protesters assembled at Ambedkar Park in support of their demands. In the afternoon, they marched towards the CM House for gherao but police used water cannon to disperse the crowd. The protesters warned of a major movement if a decision was not taken soon. They also handed over a 17-point memorandum addressed to the CM, saying that social justice should be ensured by amending the UGC regulations.

The protesters also spoke on farmers’ issues and sought a special campaign to remove illegal encroachments from land allotted to SC/ST communities.

Earlier, on February 5 the Savarna community called for a city-wide shutdown in Morena to protest against the UGC law. As a result, all major markets in the city remained closed.