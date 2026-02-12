Bhopal News: Confectionery Factory Operator Booked For Negligence In Worker’s Death

Bhopal News: Factory Operator Booked For Negligence In Worker’s Death | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Wednesday registered a case against the operator of a confectionery factory in connection with the death of a 65-year-old worker who had sustained critical burn injuries in an accident at the unit last year.

The deceased, Arjun Singh Rajput (65), a resident of Sudama City, was employed at a sugar processing factory located in Achaarpura under the Itkhedi area. The factory owner has been booked for alleged negligence in safety measures, police said.

On November 22 last year, a platform at the factory suddenly collapsed, causing a drum filled with extremely hot sugar syrup to roll over him. Rajput suffered critical burn injuries and was rushed to AIIMS Hospital. Rajput remained hospitalized for several days and succumbed to his injuries on December 10 while undergoing treatment.

Following his death, police conducted an inquiry and inspection of the accident site, and found adequate safety arrangements were allegedly not in place at the time of the incident, which led to the fatal mishap. A case has been registered against the factory operator for alleged negligence.