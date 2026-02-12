 Bhopal News: Confectionery Factory Operator Booked For Negligence In Worker’s Death
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Confectionery Factory Operator Booked For Negligence In Worker’s Death

Bhopal News: Confectionery Factory Operator Booked For Negligence In Worker’s Death

Police have registered a case against a confectionery factory operator in Bhopal after a 65-year-old worker, Arjun Singh Rajput, died from burn injuries sustained in an accident last November. A platform collapse caused a drum of hot sugar syrup to roll over him. Investigation revealed alleged lapses in safety measures, leading to charges of negligence.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Factory Operator Booked For Negligence In Worker’s Death | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Wednesday registered a case against the operator of a confectionery factory in connection with the death of a 65-year-old worker who had sustained critical burn injuries in an accident at the unit last year.

The deceased, Arjun Singh Rajput (65), a resident of Sudama City, was employed at a sugar processing factory located in Achaarpura under the Itkhedi area. The factory owner has been booked for alleged negligence in safety measures, police said.

On November 22 last year, a platform at the factory suddenly collapsed, causing a drum filled with extremely hot sugar syrup to roll over him. Rajput suffered critical burn injuries and was rushed to AIIMS Hospital. Rajput remained hospitalized for several days and succumbed to his injuries on December 10 while undergoing treatment.

Read Also
MP News: Ashoknagar Bizman Receives Threat Calls From 'Lawrence Bishnoi Gang' Demanding ₹10 Crore
article-image

Following his death, police conducted an inquiry and inspection of the accident site, and found adequate safety arrangements were allegedly not in place at the time of the incident, which led to the fatal mishap. A case has been registered against the factory operator for alleged negligence.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Rare Antique Gold And Silver Coins From London Passenger At CSMIA, Smuggling Angle Probed
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Rare Antique Gold And Silver Coins From London Passenger At CSMIA, Smuggling Angle Probed
Mumbai News: Builder Booked Under MRTP Act For Deviations In Matunga Housing Project
Mumbai News: Builder Booked Under MRTP Act For Deviations In Matunga Housing Project
Navi Mumbai: 7 Arrested For Selling Drugs From Scrap Metal Shop; Heroin & Other Narcotics Worth Rs 22 Lakh Seized
Navi Mumbai: 7 Arrested For Selling Drugs From Scrap Metal Shop; Heroin & Other Narcotics Worth Rs 22 Lakh Seized
'Direct Consequence Of 922 Days Solitary Confinement': Former Pak PM Imran Khan's Son Reacts To Father Losing 85% Vision In Right Eye
'Direct Consequence Of 922 Days Solitary Confinement': Former Pak PM Imran Khan's Son Reacts To Father Losing 85% Vision In Right Eye

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Confectionery Factory Operator Booked For Negligence In Worker’s Death
Bhopal News: Confectionery Factory Operator Booked For Negligence In Worker’s Death
Bhopal News: Aman Colony Residents Worried Over Iranidera, Many Plan To Relocate
Bhopal News: Aman Colony Residents Worried Over Iranidera, Many Plan To Relocate
Bhopal New: MANIT Students Can Study At Top Indian, Foreign Institutions For Two Semesters
Bhopal New: MANIT Students Can Study At Top Indian, Foreign Institutions For Two Semesters
Bhopal Power Cut February 13: Power To Remain Disrupted In New Kohe Fiza, Asharam Chauraha, Palasi...
Bhopal Power Cut February 13: Power To Remain Disrupted In New Kohe Fiza, Asharam Chauraha, Palasi...
MP News: Heavy Police Security Deployed As Bageshwar Dham Gears Up For Grand Mass Marriage
MP News: Heavy Police Security Deployed As Bageshwar Dham Gears Up For Grand Mass Marriage