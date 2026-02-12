Bhopal News: Aman Colony Residents Worried Over Iranidera, Many Plan To Relocate |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Aman Colony in Karond say they are facing social stigma and repeated police scrutiny due to nearby Irani Dera, with several families now planning to sell or rent out homes and relocate.

Locals allege that notoriety associated with IraniDera leads to them being unfairly targeted during police raids, despite having no links with the community living inside the Dera.

“We are not Irani, yet we get defamed and come under police suspicion,” said residents.

During a police raid two days ago, several vehicles belonging to non-Irani locals were seized. Some residents were detained for questioning and later released after verification, but a few motorcycles have not yet been returned.

Aman Colony is a large residential area comprising families living in both large and small houses. Local resident Gul Mohammad said people living near IraniDera often become targets. "We have no relation or contact with people from IraniDera, yet we come under police radar whenever action is taken there,” he said.

Another resident, Naim, said the situation has begun to trigger migration. “Many families have already moved out after renting houses. Some are planning to sell properties because frequent raids and internal disputes disturb lives of common residents.”

Dera residents deny wrongdoing

IraniDera lies deep inside a lane of Aman Colony, housing around 50–60 families with a population of roughly 700. Residents said police suddenly entered, broke doors and detained people. Of 39 detained, only a few had past criminal records. An elderly woman admitted some people may be involved in crime but questioned why the entire community faces action.

Claims of damage at religious site

Residents alleged police entered a local Imambada wearing shoes and caused damage, calling it desecration of a sacred place. CCTV DVR equipment was reportedly seized during the raid.

Police deny desecration

ManojPatwa, in-charge of Nishatpura police station, denied allegations of desecration. He said most arrested during the raid had criminal records, while first-time detainees disrupted police action against criminals hiding in the area. Patwa admitted some Aman Colony residents are often questioned on suspicion but claimed some were supporters of IraniDera gang.