 Bhopal New: MANIT Students Can Study At Top Indian, Foreign Institutions For Two Semesters
Under the New Education Policy, MANIT Bhopal has introduced a scheme allowing undergraduate students to study for up to two semesters at reputed institutions in India and abroad. Credits earned at IITs and universities like MIT, Stanford, and McGill will be accepted, subject to approval. The institute is also enhancing industry-oriented learning through expert-led sessions and remedial classes.

Thursday, February 12, 2026
Bhopal (Madhya Praesh): In a first, the undergraduate students of MANIT in the city will now be able to study at other technological and engineering institutions - both in India and abroad - for up to two semesters.

The marks obtained by the students in the semester-end examinations of these institutions would be accepted by the MANIT. The institutions picked by the students should be equivalent to or higher than MANIT in standard and rankings.

The initiative, taken under the New Education Policy, is a significant shift towards giving students a flexible and global educational experience. Its aim is to transform education from a traditional framework to a holistic, flexible, and learning-focused one.

Dean, academics, MANIT, Shailendra Jain told the Free Press that they have notified the scheme and the students may apply beginning from the July-December semester.

According to Jain, students will be able to study at IITs and reputed foreign institutions like MIT and Stanford (both in the US) and McGill University (Canada). The students will have to first seek consent from the institution concerned and then apply to us. We will vet their applications to ensure that the institution is reputed and is of an equivalent or higher standard than MANIT, he said. He further added that in future, MANIT may go for signing MoUs with reputed engineering institutions for accommodating their students.

Industry experts to teach

MANIT has also taken a series of other steps to make the curriculum more practical, industry-oriented, and employment-focused. Selected parts of the syllabus will now be taught by industry experts, enabling students to gain an understanding of industrial requirements, new technologies, and real-world work experience. Remedial classes have also been arranged for academically weak students, ensuring equal opportunities for all students in the learning process.

