 MP News: Truck Loaded With Bones Seized In Gwalior; Gau Sevaks Block Road, Vandalise Vehicle Over Suspicion Of Cow Remains
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Truck Loaded With Bones Seized In Gwalior; Gau Sevaks Block Road, Vandalise Vehicle Over Suspicion Of Cow Remains

MP News: Truck Loaded With Bones Seized In Gwalior; Gau Sevaks Block Road, Vandalise Vehicle Over Suspicion Of Cow Remains

A truck carrying a large quantity of bones was stopped in Gwalior by cow protection activists, sparking chaos and a protest. Four people, including the driver, were arrested. Police seized the truck and will test the bones to determine their origin. A case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 01:42 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A truck carrying large quantity of bones was seized in Gwalior late at night on Wednesday. Furious Gau sevaks blocked the road, raised slogans, and damaged parts of the truck, suspecting it to be cow remains.

Notably, the truck was traveling from Seva Nagar to Shivpuri, for inspection.

Upon checking, they found a huge amount of bones inside the truck. The discovery caused a crowd to gather immediately. The situation created panic among nearby residents, but the activists tried to control the crowd until the police arrived.

The incident took place on Chetakpuri Road under the Jhansi Road police station.

FPJ Shorts
Flipkart IPO Plans Drive Food Delivery Entry Talks, Zomato & Swiggy Shares Fall As Competition Fears Rise
Flipkart IPO Plans Drive Food Delivery Entry Talks, Zomato & Swiggy Shares Fall As Competition Fears Rise
JKBOSE Admit Card 2026 Out For Class 10 & 12 At jkbose.ac.in; Board Exams From Feb 17 To March 10
JKBOSE Admit Card 2026 Out For Class 10 & 12 At jkbose.ac.in; Board Exams From Feb 17 To March 10
Pakistani Man Harasses Australian Supporter By Gifting Him 'Sandpaper' During ICC T20 World Cup; Video
Pakistani Man Harasses Australian Supporter By Gifting Him 'Sandpaper' During ICC T20 World Cup; Video
Indian Navy Assumes Command Of Key Multinational Maritime Task Force CTF 154
Indian Navy Assumes Command Of Key Multinational Maritime Task Force CTF 154

Police reached the scene quickly and managed to bring the situation under control. The truck was seized, and four people present, including the driver, were arrested for questioning.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Asif Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Anwar Khan, and Arman Khan.

Bone samples to be tested

Authorities said that samples of the bones will be sent for testing to determine their origin and whether the transport was legal or linked to illegal activity.

The complaint was filed by local resident Pankaj Thakur, which led the police to register a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Investigations are ongoing to determine if the incident involves animal cruelty or illegal transportation.

Read Also
MP News: Drunk Son Beats Mother After She Refuses Money For Alcohol In Itarsi
article-image

For several hours, the area remained tense as protesters demanded strict action against the accused. Police maintained a strong presence to restore order, and normalcy was eventually brought back.

Residents praised the quick response of the authorities but expressed concern about how such large-scale illegal transport could occur in the city.

Read Also
MP News: Two Houses Robbed Of Over ₹1 Crore At The Same Night In Shivpuri
article-image

Police are also reviewing CCTV footage and questioning the accused to gather more information.

Authorities urged the public not to take the law into their own hands and assured that strict action will be taken against anyone involved in the illegal transport of animal parts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Truck Loaded With Bones Seized In Gwalior; Gau Sevaks Block Road, Vandalise Vehicle Over...
MP News: Truck Loaded With Bones Seized In Gwalior; Gau Sevaks Block Road, Vandalise Vehicle Over...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Welcomes PM Modi’s Move-- Vande Mataram To Be Sung Before National Anthem...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Welcomes PM Modi’s Move-- Vande Mataram To Be Sung Before National Anthem...
MP News: Two Houses Robbed Of Over ₹1 Crore At The Same Night In Shivpuri
MP News: Two Houses Robbed Of Over ₹1 Crore At The Same Night In Shivpuri
Madhya Pradesh Leaders Call Bharat Bandh 'Politically Motivated' Amid Nationwide Strike Call
Madhya Pradesh Leaders Call Bharat Bandh 'Politically Motivated' Amid Nationwide Strike Call
Bhopal Stray Cattle Challenge: 5,000 Stray Cattle To Be Housed Per Gaushal; Only 7 Bids For 24...
Bhopal Stray Cattle Challenge: 5,000 Stray Cattle To Be Housed Per Gaushal; Only 7 Bids For 24...