MP News: Truck Loaded With Bones Seized In Gwalior; Gau Sevaks Block Road, Vandalise Vehicle Over Suspicion Of Cow Remains

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A truck carrying large quantity of bones was seized in Gwalior late at night on Wednesday. Furious Gau sevaks blocked the road, raised slogans, and damaged parts of the truck, suspecting it to be cow remains.

Notably, the truck was traveling from Seva Nagar to Shivpuri, for inspection.

Upon checking, they found a huge amount of bones inside the truck. The discovery caused a crowd to gather immediately. The situation created panic among nearby residents, but the activists tried to control the crowd until the police arrived.

The incident took place on Chetakpuri Road under the Jhansi Road police station.

Police reached the scene quickly and managed to bring the situation under control. The truck was seized, and four people present, including the driver, were arrested for questioning.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Asif Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Anwar Khan, and Arman Khan.

Bone samples to be tested

Authorities said that samples of the bones will be sent for testing to determine their origin and whether the transport was legal or linked to illegal activity.

The complaint was filed by local resident Pankaj Thakur, which led the police to register a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Investigations are ongoing to determine if the incident involves animal cruelty or illegal transportation.

For several hours, the area remained tense as protesters demanded strict action against the accused. Police maintained a strong presence to restore order, and normalcy was eventually brought back.

Residents praised the quick response of the authorities but expressed concern about how such large-scale illegal transport could occur in the city.

Police are also reviewing CCTV footage and questioning the accused to gather more information.

Authorities urged the public not to take the law into their own hands and assured that strict action will be taken against anyone involved in the illegal transport of animal parts.