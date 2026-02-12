 MP News: Two Houses Robbed Of Over ₹1 Crore At The Same Night In Shivpuri
Two houses in Indar village were robbed in a single night, with thieves stealing gold, silver, and cash worth nearly ₹1.5 crore. Chandraprakash Raghuvanshi’s house suffered the biggest loss, including 17 gold rings, necklaces, chains, and ₹20 lakh cash. Ramveer Singh Raghuvanshi’s house was also targeted. Police have registered a case, begun investigations, and are checking nearby CCTV footage.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 11:19 AM IST

AI Generated Image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Two houses were robbed of over ₹1 crore at the same night in Shivpuri on Thursday.

The robbery took place in Indar village, where thieves stole gold, silver and cash worth nearly ₹1.5 crore.

The biggest theft took place at the house of Chandraprakash Raghuvanshi.

According to family member Ashish Raghuvanshi, all family members went to sleep around midnight. During the night, the thieves entered the house through the roof. They broke the lock of a room and opened three boxes kept inside. The thieves stole 17 gold rings, 3 gold necklaces, 4 gold chains, old gold coins and around two kilograms of silver jewellery.

The real scene below :

Around 50–60 tolas of gold was new, while nearly 50 tolas was old family jewellery kept together.

Ashish said he had recently sold maize and kept ₹15 lakh at home. Another ₹5 lakh was already in the house. The thieves took the full ₹20 lakh cash along with the jewellery.

Chandraprakash has three sons — Devendra, Mahendra and Vishal. Devendra works as a patwari in Guna, so the women and children of the family stay there for studies. Mahendra and Vishal live in the village with their parents and grandparents. The family owns about 130 bighas of fertile farmland.

On the same night, thieves also targeted the house of Ramveer Singh Raghuvanshi.

According to family member Shivkumar, the thieves broke the room lock and stole about 12 tolas of gold jewellery, nearly 500 grams of silver ornaments and ₹3,000–4,000 cash.

After getting the information, Indar police reached the spot and inspected both houses. A case has been registered and police have started searching for the thieves. CCTV cameras in nearby areas are also being checked. The incident has left the villagers worried and scared.

