MP News: Speeding Truck Rams Bike From Behind In Kukshi, 2 Dies

Speeding Truck Rams Bike From Behind In Kukshi, 2 Dies

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Two young men were killed in a road accident near village Lohari in Kukshi tehsil late Tuesday night when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck. The youths were on their way to attend a friend’s birthday party when the accident occurred. The impact was so severe that both riders died on the spot, while the truck driver fled leaving the vehicle behind.

On receiving information, Kukshi police reached the spot, seized the truck and informed the families of the deceased. The bodies were sent to Kukshi Civil Hospital by ambulance for post-mortem. A case of accidental death has been registered and further investigation is underway.

The deceased have been identified as Ravi (17), son of Ramsingh, and Ganpati (18), son of Sikdar, both residents of Aanwali village. They were employed at Pamela Hotel in Kukshi. According to police, the truck bore a Rajasthan registration number and was empty at the time of the accident.

Post-mortem examination was conducted on Wednesday morning, after which the bodies were handed over to the families. Station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said legal action is being taken against the absconding driver and efforts are on to trace him.

Three women injured in highway collision

Neemuch: Three women were seriously injured in a road accident on the Neemuch–Nasirabad Highway near Jaitpura Phanta in Neemuch on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Neemuch City police station when a trailer and a car collided head-on.

According to information, the car was moving near Jaitpura Phanta when it suddenly crashed into an oncoming trailer. The passersby informed impact was so intense that the front portion of the car was severely damaged. Immediately after the accident, there was panic at the spot, and the police and ambulance services.

The three injured women, all residents of Jawad area, were trapped inside the car. Local people helped pull them out before emergency services arrived. They were rushed to a private hospital in Neemuch and currently undergoing treatment.

Neemuch police reached the scene, controlled traffic, and seized both vehicles for investigation. Preliminary assessment suggests that high speed may have caused the accident but police said a detailed probe is underway to determine the exact reason.

2 injured in head-on collision between bike and car

Aalirajpur: Two individuals sustained critical injuries in a head-on collision between a bike and a car near Khattali Gate in Nanpur on Tuesday night.

According to Nanpur police, the car was travelling from Nanpur to Aalirajpur, while the bike was heading in the opposite direction. The collision was so intense that one rider, identified as Shri Ram Dudve, was thrown nearly 12 feet and landed face down on the car. Both riders, Shri Ram Dudve and Dilip Jamod, of Kharvat in Dhar district, were returning from the market at the time. Shri Ram had recently purchased a new bike and was returning from offering prayers at a temple in Kanpur village.

Family members alleged that an ambulance failed to arrive on time. Frustrated by the delay, local residents reportedly filmed the accident instead of assisting. Police quickly reached the scene and transported both injured men to the Nagpur Health Centre in a tempo. Police registered a case and launched an investigation.