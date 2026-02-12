National Women’s Day: Women As Agents Of Change, Transforming Rural India One Life At A Time |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The fields woke before the sun. The women woke before the fields. They carried water, seeds, dreams—and sometimes the weight of entire families on their backs. Smoke rose from morning fires in small kitchens, and so did stories of courage—quiet, persistent, unstoppable.

Khemlata sold her harvest to pay her children’s school fees. Siya turned sunlight and cow dung into a thriving business. Girls in Mahakaushal learned machines their mothers never touched. These stories rose like smoke, filling the air with proof that women reshaped the villages they called home.

This National Women’s Day, we celebrate the women who earned, led, and innovated, proving that empowerment was not just income—it was vision, action, and the power to change communities. With support from the NGO PRADAN, these women transformed opportunities into real change.

From subsistence to enterprise: Khemlata Bisen

In Rategaon village, Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh, Khemlata Bisen struggled to make ends meet. “There were days I didn’t know how I would pay my children’s school fees,” she said. Her health limited her ability to do daily wage labour, and her household depended on traditional farming that barely covered survival.

She joined a local producer group and learned crop processing, market linkages, and organic fertilisers. Khemlata said, “I learned how to sell turmeric, garlic, and vegetables, and I earned enough to pay school fees and manage my household.”

She marketed crops year-round and emerged as a respected community leader, encouraging other women to join producer groups. “If I can do it, other women in Rategaon can also become independent,” she added.

Siya Maravi: Leading sustainable agriculture

In Bijegaon village, Mandla district, 42-year-old Siya Maravi ran the Narmada Jaivik Khad Samiti, producing organic compost and bio-inputs. “We wanted to help farmers stop using chemical fertilisers and improve the soil,” she explained.

Her team used a solar-powered Drav Jeevamrit unit, producing 2,000 litres in just four days. In two years, they sold 48 tons of vermicompost and 9,500 litres of bio-input, creating steady income for all members.

Siya added, “Women can lead agriculture, innovate, and bring technology to villages. We proved that every small step mattered.”

Young women breaking barriers

In Mahakaushal, generations of girls faced barriers to education. Through technical skills programmes supported by PRADAN, they discovered new paths. Mayavati, from Mohgaon block, said, “After finishing school, I thought my dreams had ended. ITI training gave me hope. I wanted to study further and show other girls in my village that we could succeed.”

Yashoda Paraste said, “I never thought I would handle a CNC machine. I learned welding and technical skills, and now I could support my family and inspire other girls to learn too.”

Through these programmess, young women reshaped societal norms, proving that education and skill-building could break cycles of limitation.

Economic empowerment through scientific farming: Mahewari and Rameswari

In Sarguja, Chhattisgarh, women like Mahewari Singh and Rameswari Rajwade transformed marginal farmland. Mahewari recalled, “I could grow only one crop a year, and we struggled to make ends meet. Then I learned new farming techniques, grew three crops, and my income doubled. Other women came to me for advice.”

Rameswari said, “I started fish farming and diversified my crops. My family earned more, and I felt proud that I could provide for my children. I hoped other women in my village took these steps too.”